Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant hasn’t been shy about engaging with his critics on Twitter since winning his first NBA title in June. Late Sunday night, Durant responded to a fan who questioned the eight-time all-star’s decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder via free agency last summer. Or did he?

@KDTrey5 man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship — dis alot (@ColeCashwell) September 18, 2017

Twitter user @harrisonmc15 posted screenshots of what appear to be since-deleted tweets from Durant’s account criticizing his former Thunder teammates and coach, Billy Donovan. In response to another Twitter user who asked Durant to give him “one legitimate reason” for leaving Oklahoma City, Durant, or whoever was running Durant’s account, responded: “He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and [Russell Westbrook].”

And then: “Imagine taking Russ off that team, see how bad they were. KD can’t win a championship with those cats.”

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

[Kevin Durant is engaging with Twitter trolls again. We’re thankful for it.]

While @harrisonmc15 posits that Durant has fake accounts that he uses to reply to haters and forgot to switch from his main account before tweeting in this instance, the since-deleted tweets may have been authored by someone else with access to Duran’ts Twitter account, such as a publicist or personal assistant. After all, Durant has replied to people criticizing his decision to leave Oklahoma City before, and he hasn’t used the third person.

a coach is suppose to put me in position to maximize what i do best. That's why more than one person wins a ring. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 8, 2017

The theory that Durant uses fake accounts to engage his haters gained steam Monday, when Reddit users claimed to have identified a private Instagram account, quiresultan, that may or may not belong to Durant. The account’s owner has defended Durant against critics in the past.

As SB Nation’s James Dator summarizes, the circumstantial evidence that the quiresultan account actually belongs to Durant includes the fact that Durant’s brother tagged him in a photo as “quiresultan” and that numerous NBA players and Durant’s stylist are among the accounts 300-plus followers. SB Nation’s Tim Cato did some Internet sleuthing and discovered that Quire Ave. and Sultan Ave. are adjoining streets in Capitol Heights, Md., where Durant grew up.

So is Durant using anonymous social media accounts to defend himself against critics? That’s unclear, but the name of the private Instagram account in question was changed to @shanghainoon12345 on Monday.

