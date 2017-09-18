

When a man’s gotta dance, he’s gotta dance. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sunday was a special day in Oakland. The Raiders may be leaving town, destined for Las Vegas in a few years, but fans were downright giddy as the team rolled to a 45-20 victory that was its second of the season.

To top it off, homegrown hero Marshawn Lynch was back in Beast Mode, this time playing for the Raiders and rushing for 45 yards on 12 carries. The Raiders and Lynch were feeling the vibe, so, when “I’m Really from Oakland,” featuring Vell and DJ Mustard, started playing, Lynch started dancing.

Although there was great amusement across the Internet, there was no joy in the Jets’ locker room.

“That irks my ever-living nerves,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins said (via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). “I was out on the field on kickoff return, and I saw that happen, and it just was infuriating. I wanted them to kick the ball short so we could go out and get some more contact because that [ticks] me off. I’m an old-school guy. I don’t like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that, and to have Marshawn dancing like that, a good player, but seeing that happen, that’s infuriating for the whole team. It should infuriate everybody.”

MOOD: A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Sep 17, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

The Raiders were up 35-13 at the time and the Jets, for the second straight week, went on to allow 400 yards total offense as they fell to 0-2.

“We’re upset because it seems like he was rubbing it in our face,” nose tackle Steve McLendon said. “But he’s winning, man. He can do whatever he wants to do.”

Jenkins added that he was angrier at his own team than at Lynch.

“When you perform like that, when you beat a team out like they did to us, you got to celebrate. It sucks being on the losing end of it. But that’s football,” Jenkins said. “That’s what comes with it. You got to take your losses like a man. Guys are sitting there dancing around, you can get mad. You’re supposed to get mad. That’s a guy, he fights, he earned every bit of what he did today. I’m not going to take that away from him. Of course, I’m going to be [ticked] off at him for dancing like that. But that’s sports.”

