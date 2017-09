Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

The Miami Dolphins suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely Tuesday, days after the 31-year-old reportedly disappeared from the team hotel in Los Angeles, causing the team to file a missing persons report.

Timmons, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal in March, was later found at Los Angeles International Airport, according to TMZ Sports, trying to board a plane to Pennsylvania, where his young daughter apparently lives. Timmons, who had played in 120 consecutive games before the incident, did not play in Sunday’s 19-17 win over the Chargers. It would’ve been Timmons’s season debut.

We have suspended linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 19, 2017

The Dolphins have been mum about the reasons for Timmons’s suspension, although Coach Adam Gase made clear Monday that he was not pleased about the unexcused absence. When asked by reporters about Timmons’s future with the team, Gase, said he had “nothing to add.”

“Really just gathering a lot of information,” he said (via the Miami Herald). “I’ve got a few other things I have to deal with the guys who played yesterday.”

When pressed further, Gase said the team must follow two rules: “Be on time and play hard. I don’t know if that’s real hard.”

He retorted, “What do you think?” when a reporter asked how tolerant he was with players who broke those rules.

Timmons has not publicly commented on the situation, although according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he sought to rejoin the team Monday. Schefter said before Timmons would be allowed back, he would first need to meet with team doctors, who reportedly wanted to evaluate his mental health.

“No one has ever seen anything like it,” Schefter’s source said of Timmons’s behavior. The source added that he does not believe the behavior should be attributed to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain condition caused by repeated hits to the head that can lead to erratic behavior.

Before joining the Dolphins this spring, Timmons spent 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pro Bowler recorded two interceptions, 4.5 sacks and 143 tackles in 19 games across the regular season and playoffs.

