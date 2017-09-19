

Apology not accepted, Kevin. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Enes Kanter has used social media to take a few shots at ex-teammate Kevin Durant in the past, so with the latter’s recent Twitter-related headlines, it was no surprise that the Oklahoma City Thunder center had another go at the Golden State Warriors forward. In a Twitter post of his own, Kanter stuck up for his squad and its fan base, with an implied criticism of Durant’s lack of loyalty.

Durant had used his Twitter account Sunday to respond to another user’s request for “one legitimate reason” — “other than getting a championship” — for leaving the Thunder to sign with the already powerful Warriors last summer. “He didn’t like the organization or playing for [OKC Coach] Billy Donovan,” Durant replied, using the third person. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and [Russell Westbrook].”

“Imagine Russ off that team, see how bad they were,” Durant said in a second reply. “KD can’t win a championship with those cats.”

Durant’s use of the third person sparked speculation that he was using his official personal Twitter account by mistake and had meant to use a secret account, one that he may have employed in the past to defend himself to online critics. On Tuesday, Durant expressed “regret” for the tweets, saying he “went a little too far.”

“I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization that I played for,” Durant said at a technology conference in San Francisco. “That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I regret doing that and I apologize to him for doing that, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop engaging with my fans.”

Durant’s words of contrition apparently were not quite enough for Kanter, who posted this message on Twitter:

“I don’t care what anyone says. Oklahoma City Thunder is the best and most professional organization in the NBA and got the craziest fans. “We win-We lose but the most important thing we stick together because we are one. “And those cats, I call them FAMILY.”

Kanter didn’t mention Durant by name, but as far as subtweets go, his was particularly unsubtle, particularly in its echo of the Golden State’s star mention of “those cats.” It was also just the latest salvo lobbed by Kanter, who previously mocked Durant’s 2016 announcement that he was leaving the Thunder as a declaration that he was going to “join the enemy.”

Known as one of the NBA’s most playful personalities, Kanter has been a member of the Thunder since a 2015 trade from the Jazz, with whom he started his career. A native of Turkey, Kanter has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and he had trouble making it back to the U.S. over the summer after the Turkish government revoked his passport.

Turkey has issued a warrant for Kanter’s arrest, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying his home country’s culture. In fact, the 6-11 player said Sunday that he went on a weight-loss regimen after “eating all this Turkish food.” He added with a smile, “I needed, like, a bra or something.”

Read more from The Post:

Kyrie Irving really wasn’t buying what ‘First Take’ was selling

Eurobasket served as Luka Doncic’s coming out party ahead of 2018 NBA draft

Washington’s interminable infatuation with RGIII

Cris Cyborg says she’s up for a Ronda Rousey fight — if it’s ‘inside the WWE ring’