

Kevin Durant speaks at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference on Tuesday. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Kevin Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, spoke about their investments in various Silicon Valley companies at Tuesday’s TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, but not before the Golden State Warriors star attempted to explain his recent social media snafu. On Monday, a Twitter user posted images of deleted tweets from Durant’s account that were critical of Durant’s former teammates in Oklahoma City and Thunder Coach Billy Donovan.

“I use Twitter to engage with the fans,” Durant said when asked about the incident. “I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. But I happened to take it a little too far, and that’s what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates. … What I really love is just to play basketball. I went a little too far. I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization that I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I regret doing that and I apologize to him for doing that, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop engaging with my fans. I think they really enjoy it and I think it’s a good way to connect us all, but I’ll scale back a little bit right now and just focus on playing basketball. I want to move on from that, it was tough to deal with yesterday. I was really upset with myself, but I definitely want to move on and keep playing basketball, but I still want to interact with my fans as well.”

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

The deleted tweets in question were in response to a fan who wanted Durant to provide “one legitimate reason” for leaving the Thunder to sign with the Warriors last summer. “He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan,” one of the tweets from Durant’s account read, apparently speaking of himself in the third person. “His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and [Russell Westbrook].” The second deleted tweet asked the fan to imagine the Thunder without Westbrook. “KD can’t win a championship with those cats.”

The use of the third person in the deleted tweets led to speculation that someone else with access to Durant’s account, such as a publicist or personal assistant, wrote the tweets about Donovan. Others speculated that Durant uses fake accounts to engage his critics and forgot to switch from his main account before realizing his mistake. Reddit users claimed to have identified a private Instagram account that has defended Durant against critics in the past and may or may not belong to Durant.

Durant made no reference to fake Twitter accounts on Tuesday. His explanation suggests that he wrote the tweets about Donovan and his ex-teammates before deciding to delete them.

“I do have another Instagram account, but that’s just for my friends and family,” Durant said. “So I wouldn’t say I was using it to clap back at anybody.”

