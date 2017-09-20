

Eli Manning never got untracked Monday night. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

In New York, it can get late awfully early. For the latest example of the truth in Yogi Berra’s maxim, look no further than the situation with the Giants, quarterback Eli Manning and Coach Ben McAdoo.

The Giants are 0-2 and in danger of seeing the season slip from their grasp so, with an NFC East game Sunday against the Eagles in Philadelphia, something has to give. McAdoo on Tuesday hinted that it might be something “drastic.”

“Yeah, we can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again,” he said Tuesday in a conference call. “That’s insanity. It’s not working. So we are going to look to make some changes this week, like we did last week.

“Maybe it will be a little more drastic this week, to use your word. If that means me giving up play-calling duties, that’s something we will look at, that we’ll talk about. For personnel, jobs are won in this league, they are not given away. So somebody’s got to win a job or take a job to get a job.”

The easiest fix would be to turn over play-calling to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan. Maybe he could come up with the magic formula for restoring Manning’s respectability and dependability by actually getting the team into the end zone. In losses to the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, the Giants have managed only one touchdown. After looking especially inept in a 24-10 loss to the Lions on Monday night, McAdoo put the blame on himself. And then took aim at Manning for “sloppy quarterback play” that led to a delay-of-game penalty in the third quarter Monday. It didn’t help that Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a foot injury and that the offensive line is not doing its job. Still, McAdoo looked at his quarterback, who didn’t seem bothered by the dig.

“Hey, you lose games, you only score 10 points, you deserve some criticism,” Manning said (via WFAN) on Tuesday. “Coach McAdoo knows I can handle it.”

But can he and McAdoo fix this? Gary Myers of the New York Daily News says they’re such a poor pairing that “it’s eventually going to cost McAdoo his job and expedite the end of Eli’s career” in New York. “The Giants have lost their identity,” an unnamed source told Myers. “They don’t know what they were or who they are. They are grab-bagging. If you’re the New York Giants, you are going to play physical defense up front, pressure the quarterback and you’re going to run the football. They brought McAdoo in and let him change the philosophy.”

[Is Eli Manning done? The Giants offense is so awful it’s hard to know]

Last year, the Giants went public with their long-range plan for what happens at quarterback after Eli.

That’s a time that may be arriving sooner than anyone things. Myers’s source said Manning has “been old for the last three or four years.” ESPN’s 538 site takes it further, saying that Manning has been mediocre. In fact, Ty Schalter finds he’s more like Mark Sanchez and Peyton Manning despite his two Super Bowl victories.

Only 10 quarterbacks in NFL history have started at least 200 games, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com, and the list is a who’s who of all-time legends: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Fran Tarkenton, Dan Marino, Brett Favre, Warren Moon and John Elway. And Eli Manning. And, okay, Vinny Testaverde — but still. Save Eli Manning and Testaverde, all have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame or are virtually certain to be. Among that group, Eli Manning ranks either last, or ahead of only Testaverde, in nearly every season-indexed rate stat: completion rate, yards per attempt, interception rate, passer rating, adjusted yards per attempt, net yards per attempt and adjusted net yards per attempt.

The Giants have been thinking about this for a while and took the unusual step of admitting in January that Manning is “probably on the back nine,” as General Manager Jerry Reese put it.

“We always think about every position, but Eli is 36,” Reese said. “We have started to think about who’s the next quarterback, who’s in line. So we’ll look into that as we move through the offseason.”

Last year, 377 of 598 passes (63 percent) for 4,027 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 16 interceptions. His passer rating, though, was just 86.0.

“Thirty-six, I don’t think that’s ancient for a quarterback,” Reese added. “I think he’s probably on the back nine, but I don’t think that’s ancient for a quarterback.”

