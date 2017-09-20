

Jay-Z and Super Bowl LII? (Matt Rourke / AP)

Don’t expect to see Jay-Z performing during the Super Bowl LII halftime show in February. At least that’s the report for now.

The rap mogul has turned down the folks at Pepsi who sponsor and stage the extravaganza in Minneapolis, according to The Source.com. That means he seemingly won’t be facing the daunting task of trying to top Lady Gaga’s act in Houston. (Or wife Beyonce’s two halftime appearances.)

Because putting on the show is so labor intensive, it takes months to prepare, which means that late September is when reports begin to surface about possible performers, with the NFL gauging reaction before officially committing. It earlier was reported that LII might feature both Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z, but nothing has come of that. An appearance by Timberlake would be interesting because of the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” he contributed to when he and Janet Jackson performed in 2004.

“No decisions have been made on the performer[s] and we are not going to speculate on particular artists,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk in an email. “Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”

The NFL and Jay-Z might not be inclined to partner up, given that the rapper dedicated “The Story of O.J.” from his new album to Colin Kaepernick during a recent show in New York. “I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame,” he said.

