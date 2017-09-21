

These slides of Aaron Hernandez’s brain show “the classic signs” of the degenerative brain disease CTE, according to the BU CTE Center. (Image via Boston University)

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player who committed suicide in April while serving a life sentence for murder, had an advanced form of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, according to a Boston University study of his brain.

The study, led by the university’s CTE Center Director Ann McKee, showed the 27-year-old had the second-most severe form of the disease (stage three of four), which is associated with aggressiveness, erratic behavior, depression, suicidal thoughts and other cognitive issues.

The study results were released Thursday and also showed Hernandez had early brain atrophy and large perforations in his septum pellucidum, a major membrane in the brain associated with cognitive development.

“Everyone, including and especially his family, is deeply troubled by this whole thing,” Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez said (via the Boston Globe) at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

[Study finds of 112 brains of former NFL players, 111 had CTE]

Hernandez, who had been serving time for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, hanged himself in his Massachusetts cell April 19, just five days after he was acquitted in of the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Officials at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., discovered Hernandez’s body with a bedsheet tied around his neck shortly after 3 a.m., but it took more than a day for state officials to rule the death a suicide. This caused a brief controversy surrounding Hernandez’s remains, including his brain, which the family had requested be sent to BU’s CTE Center for further study.

“We are grateful to the family of Aaron Hernandez for donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF brain bank,” BU’s CTE Center said in its statement, referring to[the tissue repository which stores brains being studied for CTE. The Center, which made headlines over the summer after releasing research that showed 111 of 112 brains donated by the families of former NFL players showed signs of CTE, added it would not be providing further comment on the Hernandez case.

Hernandez’s family, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit on behalf of his young daughter against the NFL and the Patriots on Thursday following the release of the findings. A copy of the lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston was not immediately available, but according to the Associated Press, the suit claims “the team and league deprived Avielle Hernandez of the companionship of her father.”

[‘You’re rich’: Aaron Hernandez suicide note points to effort to provide for his family]

“Aaron Hernandez had an advanced stage three of CTE, which is usually found in the median age of a 67-year-old man,” Baez said on Thursday. “We were told it was the most severe case they had ever seen for someone of Aaron’s age.”

“I will say for lawyers representing athletes of contact sports, that this is something that you should definitely consider having your clients take some of the presumptive tests that are available,” Baez added, although definitive diagnoses can only be made postmortem. “It is something that we considered as a team, but did not pursue simply because his defense was one of actual innocence and not one of mitigation. It’s something I deeply regret.”

Upon his death, Hernandez’s conviction for the Lloyd murder was under appeal. A judge vacated the conviction, however, in late April due to a legal principle called “abatement ab initio” — meaning “from the beginning.” This long-standing provision renders defendants as if they were never charged if they die before exhausting all their appeal options.

Read more:

Mexican Grand Prix to go on as planned after earthquake

NFL’s China plans come to a halt, but league isn’t giving up on permanent London team

Norwegian police level cycling fan who got too close to rider at worlds

The horrific sight of a young girl being struck by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium renews calls for netting