

Raul Mondesi’s MLB career ended in 2005. (Doug Pensinger /Getty Images)

Former MLB player Raul Mondesi was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison in the Dominican Republic after being charged with embezzling the equivalent of millions of dollars. Mondesi’s conviction stems from accusations that emerged during his six-year term as mayor of San Cristobal, his home town.

Mondesi, 46, was also ordered to pay a fine of 60 million pesos, approximately $1.3 million, and barred from holding public office for 10 years. According to the Associated Press, Dominican authorities claimed that Mondesi had embezzled a total of $6.3 million while he was mayor from 2010 to 2016.

San Cristobal’s former treasurer and another municipal official each received a seven-year sentence, and a former municipal auditor was sentenced to three years in prison (per CDN). Among the corrupt activities in which Mondesi was accused of engaging were skimming tax revenue, improperly preparing financial statements and creating false contracts for services such as garbage collection.

The 1994 National League rookie of the year and a 1995 all-star, Mondesi enjoyed a 13-year MLB career. He spent his first seven years with the Dodgers before going on to stints with the Blue Jays, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Pirates, Braves and Angels.

For his career, Mondesi batted .273 with a .815 OPS, notched 271 home runs, 860 RBI and 229 stolen bases and was known for a strong throwing arm. His two sons, Raul A. Mondesi and Raul Mondesi Jr., play in the Royals and Brewers organizations, respectively.

After retiring from baseball, Mondesi became active in Dominican politics, and he was elected to its Congress in 2006. According to ESPN, Mondesi had been under house arrest since February while awaiting trial.

