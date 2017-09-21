

Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez escaped damage in this week’s earthquake. (Jose Mendez/EPE-EFE)

The Mexican Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 29, will go on as planned in Mexico City despite the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that ravaged parts of the city this week.

“A review of the facilities of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez was conducted today by certified experts and supervisors of the site,” facility officials said in a statement on Wednesday, adding no “structural damage” was found either on the track or the buildings that surround it. “So, the Autodromo is able to receive the third edition of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico.”

The earthquake, centered just outside of Mexico City, resulted in the deaths of at least 217 people, including at least 86 people in Mexico City. Many of the deaths were caused by collapsed or partly collapsed buildings, which included 44 buildings in the Mexican capital. One building had been a school, which collapsed in the Villa Coapa neighborhood, which, like the track, is located in the southeastern part of the city.

In response to the tragedy, Mexican F1 driver Sergio Perez launched a fundraiser to help earthquake victims.

“I’m deeply concerned about what my country is living,” said the 27-year-old said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “It’s time to be united.”

Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez agreed with Perez’s message, noting in their statement this week, “We are united in solidarity … and our hearts go out especially to those who have lost a loved one or had their property damaged.”

“The Mexican people, in times like this, we bring ourselves together and we know how to move on,” the tracks head of marketing Rodrigo Sanchez told ESPN this week. “It’s important to show our unity, not only among ourselves but to the world.”

This will be the third year in a row that Mexico has hosted a Formula 1 race. Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton won the event in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

