

As Michael Bennett sits, his teammates Thomas Rawls and Justin Britt stand by him during the national anthem. (Otto Greule Jr. /Getty Images)

Four NFL players petitioned Commissioner Roger Goodell last month, asking in a memo that the league support players as they speak out on social issues and calling for the designation of the month of November to activism awareness, just as the league does for other causes.

The 10-page letter, written by active players Michael Bennett, Malcolm Jenkins and Torrey Smith and the retired Anquan Boldin, shows that NFL players are showing no inclination to “stick to sports” in the debate that began in the summer of 2016, when Colin Kaepernick made a statement about police brutality and social injustice by refusing to stand for the national anthem. Kaepernick presently is a free agent unaffiliated with any team. Bennett, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end, has protested during the anthem by remaining seated; Jenkins, the Philadelphia Eagles safety, stands but raises a fist. Smith, the Eagles wide receiver who played with Kaepernick when both were in San Francisco, has not protested but has been vocal in his support.

The four players are seeking support for their campaign for racial equality and criminal justice reform in the memo, sent to Goodell and Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations.

“To be clear, we are asking for your support,” the memo, obtained by Yahoo, reads in part (the full memo can be seen here).

“We appreciate your acknowledgment on the call regarding the clear distinction between support and permission. For us, support means: bear all or part of the weight of; hold up; give assistance to, especially financially; enable to function or act.

“We need support, collaboration and partnerships to achieve our goal of strengthening the community. There are a variety of ways for you to get involved. Similar to the model we have in place for players to get involved, there are three tiers of engagement based on your comfort level. To start, we appreciate your agreement on making this an immediate priority. In your words, from Protest to Progress, we need action.”