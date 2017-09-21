

Andre Ward defended his WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight titles against Sergey Kovalev in June. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andre Ward, ranked by The Ring magazine and others as the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world, announced a surprise retirement Thursday. The light-heavyweight champion, who was coming off a decisive rematch victory over Sergey Kovalev, said he was accomplishing his goal of leaving the sport on top.

“I want to be clear — I am leaving because my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport and therefore my desire to fight is no longer there,” Ward, 33, said in a statement on his website. “If I cannot give my family, my team, and the fans everything that I have, then I should no longer be fighting.”

The statement by Ward (32-0, 16 KOs) came under the title, “Mission Accomplished,” and he posted a video online that spelled out his satisfaction at having hit career benchmarks. The first was becoming a boxer in the first place, then winning an Olympic gold medal, and then becoming a world champion.

“To the sport of boxing — I love you. You’ve been by my side since I was 10-years-old,” Ward said in his statement. “You’ve taught me so much. You’ve humbled me. You’ve promoted me. I’ve sacrificed a lot for you, but you’ve given me more than I ever thought possible. …

“As I walk away from the sport of boxing today, I leave at the top of your glorious mountain, which was always my vision and my dream. I did it. We did it.”

Assuming he remains retired, which boxing’s history indicates is hardly a sure thing, Ward’s final triumph will have been his eighth-round technical knockout of Kovalev in June. That victory, which came after Ward won a 114-113 unanimous decision in their first meeting, was somewhat marred by accusations from the Russian’s camp that he was unfairly hurt by low blows.

The first fight between them was Ward’s third as a 175-pounder, to which he moved up to face a new challenge in the previously undefeated Kovalev. For most of his career, Ward dominated the super middleweight ranks, scoring wins at 168 pounds over the likes of Mikkel Kessler, Allan Green, Sakio Bika, Arthur Abraham, Carl Froch and Chad Dawson.

The victory over Froch capped the Super Six boxing tournament and unified the WBA and WBC super middleweight titles in 2011. That year would see Ward earn boxer-of-the-year awards from The Ring and the Boxing Writers’ Association of America.

Ward’s gold medal came as a light heavyweight at the 2004 Athens Games, and he is the most recent American man to top an Olympic boxing podium. The Bay Area native began his amateur career in 1984 at age 10, and he racked up a record of 115-5.

“Andre Ward ends his boxing career as he only knew how to live it — as a champion at the top,” HBO executive Peter Nelson said in a statement (via ESPN). “To watch Ward was to marvel at constant mastery of craft in the ring, to say nothing of his being the consummate role model outside it. The Hall of Fame will be lucky to have him.”

“I’ve been boxing for 23 years, and just the cumulative effect of all the training and all the fights, it just starts to wear on you, and it starts to take your desire,” Ward said on ESPN’s “First Take” Thursday. “My goal has always been to walk away from this sport, and to retire from this sport and not let this sport retire me, and I have that opportunity today.”

