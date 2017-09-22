

Mount Everest’s official height may be wrong. (Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters)

If you search “official height of Mount Everest,” the Internet will churn out an instant answer of 29,029 feet. But that might not be the case, according to government of Nepal, which announced on Friday it will conduct a new measurement of the mountain, citing possible changes due to seismic activity.

“There are reports that changes are noticed in the height of the Everest due to the recent earthquakes,” Nepalese Survey Department Deputy Director General Neeraj Manandhar said Friday (via the Telegraph), pointing to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the region in April 2015.

The earthquake caused havoc to Everest, causing massive avalanches and other issues that left 18 climbers dead at Everest’s base camp. It also may have made Everest either taller or shorter, according to geophysicists. Preliminary data gathered shortly after the deadly earthquake suggested the mountain may have grown or shrunk by at least a few centimeters, according to a 2015 National Geographic report.

[Mount Everest was so crowded this year, there was a risk of ‘traffic jams’]

Nepal has another reason it wants to conduct its own survey, according to Manandhar. As one of only two countries to claim Everest (the other is China), being able to afford to measure the famous peak will also serve as a badge of honor.

Dubbed a “national pride” project, Nepal has allocated roughly $2.4 million to complete the project that it hopes to begin as early as next summer, depending on weather.

“We are now developing a methodology for the measurement which will be discussed with international experts, and their advice will be incorporated to make sure that our work meets global standards and is internationally accepted,” Survey Department Director General Ganesh Prasad Bhatta told Reuters.

To accomplish the task, which will require access to tools Nepal currently doesn’t have, such as Global Positioning System, leveling equipment and gravimeters, instruments that measures gravitational force, Bhutta said Nepal would consult with outside experts, including International Association of Geodesy, a German-based organization that includes 80 member countries.

Officials did not say how long the project would take. It is also unclear whether the new measurement would displace any of the older ones, including the current official height that came courtesy of a 1954 Indian mission. This survey established the mountain stood 8,848 meters tall, or 29,028.87 feet, a figure that is often rounded up or down. A subsequent Chinese survey confirmed the Indian result in 1975, but China decided to reassess the measurement with a new expedition in 2005 to discount the snow cap. According to that measurement, the rocky peak of Everest soars 29,017 feet above sea level.

Meanwhile, the National Geographic Society and Boston’s Museum of Science came up with their own Everest height assessment in 1999 when the organization decided to measure the height of the snow cap, which can change over the years. Under that assessment, which relied on satellite technology, National Geographic concluded the mountain stood 29,035 feet.

Nepal’s measurement will include the snow height, according to the Telegraph.

Read more from the Early Lead:

After Aaron Hernandez’s family files lawsuit over CTE, NFL says it will ‘fight vigorously’

Steve Kerr on Warriors’ possible White House visit: We’ll talk about it

Rams-49ers on ‘TNF’ was far more entertaining than anyone expected

Four MLB teams announce plans for more safety netting after young girl’s injury