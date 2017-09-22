

Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins contributed to the fireworks. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Let’s face it, there was little reason to have had high hopes for the entertainment value of the latest installment of “Thursday Night Football.” The NFL’s midweek game is often a sloppy and desultory affair, as all too well-evidenced by last week’s Texans-Bengals snoozer, and this week’s pairing of the Rams and 49ers hardly inspired excitement.

Those two franchises have been among the NFL’s worst for the past couple of seasons, particularly on offense. While Los Angeles had shown surprising feistiness this season, scoring 66 points while splitting its first two games, San Francisco entered the contest having scored a total of 12 points, all on field goals.

But that’s, as they say, why they play the game. With all the recent chatter about how boring the NFL’s product had become, in general, markedly less compelling than that of college football, perhaps we should have known that conventional wisdom might get upended, but “TNF” turned out to be far more entertaining than anyone expected.

In fact, the Rams’ enthralling, 41-39 win over the 49ers became the highest-scoring game in the history of “TNF,” which began in 2006 and expanded to 13 weeks in 2012. If expectations were low going in, the contest gave us an early clue that it might provide an unusual amount of fireworks, when an interception on the first play led to a Los Angeles touchdown just 12 seconds in.

The play that setup the QUICK @RamsNFL TD… Nickell Robey-Coleman picks off Brian Hoyer on the 1st play of the game. #LARvsSF pic.twitter.com/F6ol7feMxn — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2017

This is already the best Thursday night football game of all time. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 22, 2017

Todd Gurley’s oh-so-early score was just a preview of things to come. The Los Angeles running back, who is bouncing back in a big way from a disappointing 2016 season, wound up with three touchdowns on the night. They all came in the first half, making him the first Ram to accomplish that feat since Marshall Faulk in 2001.

Having coughed up that costly interception to put his team in an early hole, San Francisco’s Brian Hoyer had some making up to do, and he responded by throwing for 332 yards (he had 292 passing yards in the first two games combined) and two touchdowns. Hoyer added another score on a nine-yard scramble that tied the game at 7-7.

Hoyer’s favorite target was Pierre Garcon, who hauled in a game-high seven passes for 142 yards. The veteran wide receiver, signed away from the Redskins as a free agent, made several clutch plays, including a remarkable sideline grab in which he barely managed to keep his toes inbounds, followed by a deep completion in which he latched onto the back half of the ball.

Not to be outdone, Rams quarterback Jared Goff made full use of two wide receivers brought in during the offseason, Sammy Watkins and James Woods (both from the Bills, as a matter of fact). While Woods had 108 yards on six catches, Watkins turned his six catches into 106 yards, two touchdowns and a long grab in which he tracked the ball by flipping his head nearly horizontally backward.

When Watkins’s second touchdown gave Los Angeles a 41-26 lead with four minutes left, things looked bleak for San Francisco, but Hoyer led the team to a quick score. The Rams then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the 49ers cashed it in for another touchdown, but failed to tie the game with a two-point conversion. The Niners needed to execute a successful onside kick at that point, and lo and behold they did.

SF needed the ball back.

So… Onside kick! And they RECOVERED. #TNF pic.twitter.com/YJhy4PcSbG — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2017

This game is crazy! — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 22, 2017

Alas, at least for 49ers fans, the team could not capitalize one last time, and a sack of Hoyer on a 4th-and-20 play essentially iced the game for the Rams. All that was left was for viewers to exclaim, “Best Thursday game … ever!”

This might be the best #TNF game ever! — NFL_IRONMAN (@LFletcher59) September 22, 2017

Is this the best Thursday night NFL game that's ever happened? These are usually garbage. — Charlie Burris (@Charlie_Burris) September 22, 2017

THIS IS THE BEST THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME EVER* *probably not, but it's 11:42 pm on Thursday and #TNF has gone full #FunBelt. YES. pic.twitter.com/0zW0mKoTvp — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 22, 2017

