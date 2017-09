Sam Bradford isn’t playing Sunday, and might not play on any Sundays in the near future. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Quarterback Sam Bradford was a limited participant at Vikings practice this week, the left knee he injured in Minnesota’s season opener still bothering him. Still, there was hope that he would be able to return for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

That optimism was dashed Friday when Bradford missed practice and Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed reports that he won’t be able to play.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen added this, which is never a good sign for an NFL player with well-documented knee issues.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford seeking second opinion on knee from Dr. James Andrews, per @mortreport. Has pronounced pain in knee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2017

Bradford looked great in the season opener against the Saints, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns and earning NFC offensive player of the week honors. But at some point during the game he injured his left knee, the same limb that ended his 2013 season after seven games and then ended his 2014 season before it even began. Bradford didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, and now won’t take the field against the Bucs.

Case Keenum will make his second start of the season in Bradford’s place. He threw for only 167 yards with nary a touchdown or interception against the Steelers last Sunday, but he’s played well against the Bucs in the past. In helping lead the Rams to two wins over Tampa Bay in 2015 and ’16, he’s completed a combined 28 of 43 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns, with just one interception.

