Tiger Woods posted a rather lengthy “What I Did on My Summer Vacation” essay on his blog Thursday, and after sending good thoughts to those affected by all of the recent natural disasters, he addressed the back issues that have mostly kept him off the golf course for more than two years now.

He’s better, but not back yet.

As I wrote earlier this summer, I had a few matters to work on with my doctors and I did that. I’m feeling good, strong and doing really well. About my most recent surgery, it’s nice not to live in pain anymore. I’m sleeping better because I don’t have any nerve pain going down my leg. It makes a world of difference. I’m starting to hit the ball a little further — 60-yard shots. I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day. … I have my six-month back X-rays coming up. Once my surgeon takes a look, he’ll give me the parameters of what I can do moving forward. I’m working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I’m not in golf shape yet. That’s going to take time.

Woods, 41, hasn’t played in a major since the 2015 PGA Championship and has appeared in only three events since 2016: the Hero World Challenge in December (an unofficial PGA Tour event at which he finished 15th out of 17), the Farmers Insurance Open in January (he missed the cut) and the Dubai Desert Classic in February (he withdrew after a dreadful first round, citing back spasms). In April, he underwent fusion surgery on his back, his fourth back procedure, and isn’t even ready to think about a timetable for his return.

“Playing wise, I’m not looking ahead yet because I don’t know what kind of swing I’m going to use,” he wrote. “I just don’t know what my body is going to allow me to do. Until I do, I’m going to listen to my doctors and continue to take it slowly.”

Woods wrote about a whole lot of other stuff in his post, including the upcoming Presidents Cup (he’s serving as one of Steve Stricker’s assistant captains) and how he took his kids to watch both the eclipse in Tennessee (“It was pretty neat to see the darkness coming and then how everything went quiet.”) and his pal Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open (“We text all the time.”). One thing that Woods did not bring up specifically was his May 29 DUI arrest in Florida. Last month, he agreed to enter a first-time DUI offender diversion program in a plea deal with prosecutors.

“Finally, thanks to my fans for your patience and encouragement,” he wrote. “The last two years have been challenging and I have gone through a great deal. But you have always been there for me and I can’t thank you enough.”