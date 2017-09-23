

Keegan Michael-Key, college football impersonator. ( John Salangsang/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

Penn State Coach James Franklin drew heat this week for his decision to call a timeout as Georgia State kicked a field goal late in last Saturday’s game at Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions were up 56-0 at the time — six seconds were left in the fourth quarter — and the Panthers simply were looking to put some points on the scoreboard before they went home.

[College football TV schedule: Oklahoma State steps up in class against TCU]

On Saturday, ESPN’s “College Gameday” addressed the issue in a very good way: By having comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key impersonate Franklin.

I mean, there’s more than a passing resemblance.

college gameday is good again pic.twitter.com/6X5U7MPIdm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 23, 2017

Franklin said after the game that he wasn’t trying to ice Georgia State place kicker Brandon Wright with his team up 56 points and only six seconds left on the clock. He was just trying to get his proper personnel on the field.

“Really, that had nothing to do with it,” he said during his postgame news conference. “We don’t have a fourth-team field goal block, so we called timeout to get the second-team field goal block in there.”

Wright made the 31-yard field goal attempt the second time around, and Penn State won, 56-3.

Key will be this week’s guest picker for “Gameday.” Stay tuned.

More college football coverage from The Washington Post:

A 17-year-old from D.C. is college football’s youngest starting QB since 1973

Svrluga: The SEC (other than Alabama) has a problem, and it’s with coaching

Maryland’s DJ Moore is on his seventh QB, ranks atop Big Ten in receiving

The AAC is backing up its ‘Power 6’ talk with results

Feinstein: Shock to Nebraska is just the latest bump in a slow decline