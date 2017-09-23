

LeBron James, right, stands up for on-court foe Stephen Curry. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Saturday, after President Trump said Stephen Curry no longer was welcome to visit the White House in recognition of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA title, a number of NBA stars and other pro athletes offered their support of the Warriors’ guard. Most prominent was LeBron James, whose team has faced Golden State in the last three NBA Finals, losing two of them.

[Trump sticks to sports with comments on NFL players, owners and Steph Curry]

I think it’s safe to say that, despite the lack of a clarifying comma here, he’s not calling Curry a “bum” here.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Something tells me we won’t be seeing tweets like these from Trump anytime soon:

Great shot by @KingJames yesterday. Lebron is a tough competitor who delivers under pressure. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2015

Congratulations to @KingJames on winning Athlete of the Year in last night’s @ESPYS. LeBron is also a great guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2013

As one of Miamii's largest landowners, I am pulling for the @MiamiHEAT in the @NBA finals. Lebron's time is now! @KingJames — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2012

"@IcyJordan: @realDonaldTrump do you like LeBron as a player and person? @KingJames" LeBron is a great player and a great guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2013

On Saturday, others echoed James’s sentiments regarding Trump’s Curry comment plus his speech Friday night in Alabama, when he profanely said any NFL player who protests the national anthem should be “fired.”

Draymond Green, Curry’s teammate, has a question:

Still wondering how this guy is running our country…. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 23, 2017

Kobe Bryant weighed in:

A #POTUS who's name alone creates division and anger. Who's words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

Here’s the Wizards’ Bradley Beal:

"Get them sons of b***hes off the field!" Really my man? ‍♂️ #whatswrongwithcuz — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 23, 2017

How you gonna withdraw an invite that somebody already said they weren't attending? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 23, 2017

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy pulled no punches.

It's really sad man … our president is a asshole — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017

And ESPN’s Jemele Hill is back tweeting her political observations.

We have the best NBA player in the world calling 45 a "bum" & one of the best NFL RBs calling him an a-hole. What. A. Time. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

Hey @StephenCurry30, welcome to the club bro — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2017

Robert Griffin III:

Haven't ever really seen this type of disrespect by a president — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 23, 2017

Curry was lauded by Mr. October himself:

Steph “very well thought, and eloquently presented ”. Thank you for speaking for the majority. A “Mr October tip of the cap” — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) September 23, 2017

Finally, the Seahawks’ Richard Sherman:

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

