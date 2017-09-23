LeBron James, right, stands up for on-court foe Stephen Curry. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Saturday, after President Trump said Stephen Curry no longer was welcome to visit the White House in recognition of the Golden State Warriors’ NBA title, a number of NBA stars and other pro athletes offered their support of the Warriors’ guard. Most prominent was LeBron James, whose team has faced Golden State in the last three NBA Finals, losing two of them.

[Trump sticks to sports with comments on NFL players, owners and Steph Curry]

I think it’s safe to say that, despite the lack of a clarifying comma here, he’s not calling Curry a “bum” here.

Something tells me we won’t be seeing tweets like these from Trump anytime soon:

On Saturday, others echoed James’s sentiments regarding Trump’s Curry comment plus his speech Friday night in Alabama, when he profanely said any NFL player who protests the national anthem should be “fired.”

Draymond Green, Curry’s teammate, has a question:

Kobe Bryant weighed in:

Here’s the Wizards’ Bradley Beal:

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy pulled no punches.

And ESPN’s Jemele Hill is back tweeting her political observations.

Robert Griffin III:

Curry was lauded by Mr. October himself:

Finally, the Seahawks’ Richard Sherman:

Read more:

President Trump says Stephen Curry no longer is welcome at the White House

Perspective: Stephen Curry has long been reluctant to speak out. Along came Donald Trump

Steve Kerr on Warriors’ possible White House visit: We’ll talk about it

Graphic: How the NFL has talked about Kaepernick, anthem protests

It’s starting to look like Colin Kaepernick is done in the NFL