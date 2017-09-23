

N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb let it fly against the Seminoles. (Bob Leverone/Associated Press)

North Carolina State scored a 27-21 upset of No. 12 Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday, the Wolfpack’s first road win over a ranked team since 2008. N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb had quite the game, with seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

He left it all on the field. Literally:

NC State's Chubb spits on FSU logo pic.twitter.com/Q6ilS8TgYr — That Dude (@cjzer0) September 23, 2017

It was the second incident involving a host team’s midfield logo in big-time college football this season. On Sept. 9, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield planted a flag at midfield after the Sooners’ win over Ohio State in Columbus.

Baker Mayfield plants the OU flag in the Ohio State logo at midfield pic.twitter.com/Ovas203PqP — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 10, 2017

Mayfield later apologized, and Chubb did the same thing through the team’s Twitter account Saturday:

Since he’s off social media this season, Bradley Chubb asked us to post this: ‘I want to apologize for my actions after the game today…’ — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 23, 2017

‘… I let my emotions get the best of me. I have the utmost respect for Coach Fisher and Florida State.’ — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 23, 2017

