Aaron Rodgers was one of several NFL stars reacting to President Trump’s Saturday comments. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

In the lead-up to the first NFL Sunday since President Trump’s divisive comments about national anthem protests and the league at large, players have released statements and taken to social media to indicate how they plan to demonstrate (or not demonstrate) prior to their teams’ games.

Just before 10 a.m., Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the conversation with this Instagram post:

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

The Packers’ game against the Bengals kicks off at 4:25 p.m. in Green Bay. The day started with the Ravens and Jaguars facing off in London, and players on both sidelines knelt or linked arms during the national anthem. Jaguars owner Shahid Khan also participated, linking arms with his players. There is expected to be an increase in national anthem protests after a Trump tweet to urging fans to boycott the sport until owners “fire or suspend” players who protest during the national anthem.

Rodgers did not definitely say he will kneel during the national anthem on Sunday. In an ESPN The Magazine profile of him in August, Rodgers said Colin Kaepernick “should be on an NFL roster right now” and “I think because of the protests, he’s not.”

Anquan Boldin, who stepped away from football before this season to get more involved with social activism, discussed the national anthem protests at the start of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and also shared this message on social media:

More than ever, we remain committed to advocacy 4 equality & social justice for all. Join in locking arms 4 @nfl #UNITY #PlayersCoalition — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) September 24, 2017

Earlier Sunday morning, Malcolm Jenkins, Trey Burton and Jalen Mills of the Philadelphia Eagles took to Twitter to urge Eagles fans to join them in locking arms ahead of their home opener against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. This was the message they all shared:

More than ever we remain committed to advocacy 4 equality & social justice 4 all! @Eagles fans Join us in locking arms 4 unity in our city! — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 24, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Peters chimed in with this message on Twitter:

My colleagues & I need to continue to unite & support each other. The disrespect & divisive/offensive comments can't be tolerated anymore — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) September 24, 2017

During NFL Network’s pregame show, Rich Eisen took a moment to directly address Trump and America’s current political and social climate:

Rich Eisen spoke directly to Donald Trump today on NFL Network https://t.co/k1Gc12teiF pic.twitter.com/eDxSkGCvTy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has called Trump a friend and been hesitant to discuss politics in the past, posted this on Instagram, seemingly in response to Trump’s comments about NFL players this weekend:

And while most of the social media commentary from those in the NFL — whether that be posts from players across the last few days or statements from a large handful of NFL owners — have supported unity and demonstrations during the national anthem, it has not all came to that conclusion. In a statement released to ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Sunday morning, Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe said, in regards to kneeling during the anthem, “I just feel it’s disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it’s maybe the wrong platform.”

Here was his full statement:

NEW: Statement to me from #Broncos DE Derek Wolfe on Donald Trump's comments regarding national anthem protests in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/4qWLXNhbSK — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 24, 2017

There was also this tidbit on the Seattle Seahawks, a team that has been very outspoken on political and social issues and demonstrated during the national anthem in various ways:

#Seahawks player just text me and told me "we are still discussing" possible pregame demonstrations as we speak. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 24, 2017

The Ravens and Jaguars set the tone ahead of the early game in London, and next comes nine games kicking off at 1 p.m.

