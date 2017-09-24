

Dwyane Wade wound up playing just one season for his hometown Bulls. (Tae-Gyun Kim/Associated Press)

According to multiple reports Sunday, Dwayne Wade has reached an agreement with the Bulls to buy out his contract. Now a free agent, Wade could be heading to Cleveland to reunite with LeBron James, back to Miami or off to another NBA contender.

One thing is clear: Although Wade is on the downslope of his career, he will have options. The 12-time all-star told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, “I have a list of places that I will look at. What it’s about for me is looking at the right role. I feel I can still play.”

Wade, who turned 35 in January, showed he still had something left in the tank last season, averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in a career-low 29.9 minutes per game. However, the word “tank” also comes up in regard to the Bulls, who traded away Jimmy Butler and appear to be undergoing a youth movement, after casting their lot last season with a star trio of Butler, Wade and Rajon Rondo.

That veteran group, plus the likes of Robin Lopez and Nikola Mirotic, helped Chicago to a 41-41 record and a first-round playoff loss to the Celtics. The Bulls then dispatched Butler on draft day for three young players, and they now will reportedly pay Wade approximately $15 million not to play for them season.

[Perspective | Carmelo Anthony trade makes Thunder a top challenger to Warriors out West]

Coming off his first season with his hometown team after spending his first 13 seasons with the Heat, Wade was set to make $23.8 million after picking up his player option in June. At the time, he said that he had “24 million reasons” to return to the rebuilding Bulls, but he ultimately agreed to take less than that in exchange for a better situation.

“I just felt it was time for me, turning 36, that I want to be competing for a championship,” Wade told the Tribune. “I said when I got here, it was always a dream for me to play here. And getting that opportunity was special. … The organization decided to go in a different direction, which I respect.”

“Being unselfish, these young players they’re giving these opportunities to, they need to have that time to make mistakes and learn as they’re growing and building what they envision,” Wade added. “They don’t need an old guy like me hanging around them.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Heat, Spurs and Cavaliers were the “leaders” in the race for Wade’s services, with Cleveland the “clear front-runner.” When James and Wade played together in Miami, they went to four straight NBA Finals, winning two titles.

Of a possible return to Miami, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that “there’s interest on both sides.” She noted that the Heat have “spent a lot on guards,” and that Wade’s possible role on the team could be a factor in his decision.

“I haven’t been able to talk to teams,” Wade told the Tribune. “My phone is blowing up at this moment.”

