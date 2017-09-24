

Mark Davis asks only that his players protest with class. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

As NFL owners go, Mark Davis is unlike any of his peers.

Sunday, the Oakland Raiders owner thoughtfully explained why he could no longer ask his plays not to protest. As of Sunday morning, at least the team’s starting offensive line was planning to protest the call from President Trump for owners to suspend or fire players who do not stand for the national anthem.

Davis explained the evolution of his thinking to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

“About a year ago, before our Tennessee game, I met with Derek Carr and Khalil Mack to ask their permission to have Tommie Smith light the torch for my father before the game in Mexico City,” Davis told Gutierrez. “I explained to them that I was asking their permission because I had previously told them that I would prefer that they not protest while in the Raiders uniform. And should they have something to say, once their uniform was off, I might go up there with them.

“Over the last year, though, the streets have gotten hot and there has been a lot of static in the air and recently, fuel has been added to the fire. I can no longer ask our team to not say something while they are in a Raider uniform. The only thing I can ask them to do is do it with class. Do it with pride. Not only do we have to tell people there is something wrong, we have to come up with answers. That’s the challenge in front of us as Americans and human beings.”

