Odell Beckham Jr. Bad doggy. (Michael Perez / Associated Press)

After scoring his first touchdown of the season, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. unleashed his inner critter for a touchdown celebration.

Beckham did a nice job of staying in bounds as he scored a touchdown and then, well, he appeared to relieve himself in the end zone. Like a very bad doggy.

OBJ with the toe tap and the uh…. celebration? pic.twitter.com/QsOEDtlACC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017

Beckham was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and is certain to be fined, although he may have just been marking his territory. He atoned for the flag shortly afterward, scoring on a ridiculous catch that, with the extra point, led to a 14-14 score. After that TD, Beckham played it straight, standing at attention and protesting with his right fist in the air.

More NFL:

Shahid Khan, the Jaguars owner who stood with his team, has long espoused the American Dream

As Trump escalates criticisms, NFL seeks to unite amid more anthem protests

Charles Barkley calls out Trump for profanity, urges players to ‘raise up our communities’

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and other NFL players weigh in on national anthem protests

Broncos’ Derek Wolfe says he stands during anthem for ‘the men who died in real battle’