On a day when NFL players and coaches were deadly serious about sending a message in response to President Trump’s comments, there was a moment of unintentional levity in the Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills game when a little prank between players backfired on the joker.

The exchange occurred when Von Miller extended a hand to help up Tyrod Taylor, the jokee in this case, after a play and, in what is always solid comedy, snatched it back at the last moment. The two were yukking it up right up until the moment the ref threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Me and Von came out the same year [in the NFL draft] and we’re good friends and we were laughing on the field,’’ Taylor told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I honestly didn’t know it was going to be a flag. Like I said, we were laughing [about it]. It ended up working in our favor. I guess a bad play by him at the time, pretty sure he wishes he could have that back.’’

Von Miller just got a penalty for this…….. pic.twitter.com/gk5sn91BRp — Chuck Naso (@ChuckNaso) September 24, 2017

The Broncos were penalized 15 yards, helping the Bills take four minutes off the clock as they went on to deliver the ultimate retort: a 26-16 victory. Miller wasn’t laughing when he talked about that.

“I can’t put my team in situations like that,” he told ESPN. “ … I’ve got to be smarter than that. I’m always on the rookies and the young guys about being smart, doing this, doing that. And in a crucial situation in the game — I’ve just got to be better than that … I killed the game today with that play. I’ve just got to be better than that.”

In other words, it’s always funny until someone gets hurt.

