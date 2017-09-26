

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field for the national anthem Sunday. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

A fire chief in Pennsylvania has apologized for calling Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin a “no-good n—–” because Tomlin and the team chose not to take the field for the national anthem before their game Sunday in Chicago.

Paul Smith, the chief at Volunteer Fire Station #2 in Cecil Township, Pa., posted the slur on Facebook, writing that Tomlin had “just added himself to the list of no-good n—–s. Yes, I said it” when the Steelers were the first of three NFL teams that did not take the field for the anthem Sunday on a day of protests and demonstrations during the anthem by NFL teams.

Smith, who is out of the country on vacation, apologized for the racist rant in a message to KDKA. “I am embarrassed at this. I want to apologize. I was frustrated and angry at the Steelers not standing [for] the anthem. This had nothing to do with my fire department. I regret what I said. My fire department should never have been dragged into this. It was a bad judgment by me, for which I am very embarrassed for them and my township.”

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors issued a statement saying they are “deeply disturbed” after the fire chief… Posted by KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh on Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The Board of Supervisors at Cecil Township, which is about 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, said in a statement to KDKA that they were “deeply disturbed” by the comment.

“The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors is deeply disturbed by the comments made by Volunteer Chief Smith, and in no way, shape or form condone his comments.”

Tomlin had explained why the team would be staying in the locker room in an interview with CBS shortly before the anthem. “We’re chasing something special here in 2017 and we’re not going to play politics,” Tomlin said. “We’re football players. We’re football coaches. We’re not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from the circumstance.

“People shouldn’t have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn’t have to be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn’t be separated from his teammate who chooses not to. So we’re not participating today. That’s our decision. We’re going to be 100 percent. We came here to play a football game. That’s our intent.”

The idea was to keep players inside, but some were in the tunnel leading onto the field and one, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, was visible, which started a debate about whether, as a former Army Ranger who served three tours in Afghanistan, he was making a statement. Villanueva said he was “embarrassed” for unintentionally showing up his teammates.

“Unfortunately I threw my teammates under the bus, unintentionally,” Villanueva said at a news conference. “Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself, I feel embarrassed.”

Villanueva had planned to stand where he could see the flag but, by the time he realized he was visible, it was too late for him to turn back. “Do you walk out of the national anthem and join your teammates?” he said. “That would have looked extremely bad.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was only about 20 feet behind Villanueva in the tunnel, complicated things Monday by writing on his website that he was unable to sleep Sunday night and wanted to share his “thoughts and feelings on our team’s decision to remain in the tunnel for the national anthem.” He added, “The idea was to be unified as a team when so much attention is paid to things dividing our country, but I wish we approached it differently. We did not want to appear divided on the sideline with some standing and some kneeling or sitting.

“As a team, it was not a protest of the flag or the anthem. I personally don’t believe the anthem is ever the time to make any type of protest. For me, and many others on my team and around the league, it is a tribute to those who commit to serve and protect our country, current and past, especially the ones that made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The protest was begun by Colin Kaepernick with the intention of raising awareness about social injustice and police brutality. The message, as Kaepernick and others have said repeatedly, is not aimed at the military, but that has become somewhat muddled.

In a statement Tuesday, Steelers owner Art Rooney II stressed that the team was trying to “stay out of the business of making political statements by not taking the field. Unfortunately, that was interpreted as a boycott of the anthem — which was never our players’ intention.” With his team discovering that it isn’t possible to sit this one out. Rooney stated, in part:

Our players come from many different backgrounds and are united by what it means to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are active in their communities and participate regularly in events designed to give back to those communities. And they appreciate the support they get from Steelers fans around the country and here at home. I also know that our players have tremendous respect for the members of our military services, including their teammate Alejandro Villanueva. There was never any desire on the part of our players to show disrespect for our service members. Yesterday, I received an email from a Steelers fan who said tell the players to just play football. That is exactly what they wanted to do. They wanted their sole focus to be on playing the game, while also coming together as a unified team.

