

The Steelers’ side of the field is nearly empty during the national anthem on Sunday in Chicago. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

A youth flag football team in Staten Island, N.Y., has decided to change its name from the Steelers to protest the decision by the NFL team of the same name to remain in the tunnel for the national anthem on Sunday.

“[We] were completely disgusted by that act and we talked to our kids and they no longer want to play as the ‘Steelers’ because they’ve disrespected the national anthem, as well as the men and women who fought to protect this country,” one of the team’s coaches, Lou Gelormino, told the Staten Island Advance on Tuesday.

Local flag football squad decides to rename team in protest of Steelers' act https://t.co/YHYeGwIJLt — SIAdvance (@siadvance) September 26, 2017

Gelormino, whose team plays in the 9-11 Memorial Flag League, said the parents of the seventh- and eighth-grade players showed similar outrage over the NFL team’s protest, but noted they still “respect everyone’s right to protest” as long as it’s done “in an appropriate way.”

“And now we ask that everyone respect our right to protest also,” Gelormino added.

[Pat Tillman’s widow says Trump tweet ‘politicized’ former NFL star in a divisive way]

The youth team had not chosen a replacement as of Tuesday, but said it would likely opt to be named after West Point, home of the U.S. Military Academy.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of three NFL teams who chose not to take the field Sunday during the national anthem. The intent was to avoid becoming enmeshed in the protests that swept the league last weekend in response to vulgar comments made by President Trump calling on NFL owners to fire players who chose to kneel during the anthem to call attention to racial injustice in the United States.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s FIRED!’” Trump said at an Alabama political rally on Friday. Trump followed up his comments with numerous tweets expressing similar thoughts that continued through the weekend into Tuesday morning.

The incendiary comments were met with almost universal pushback from the league, with most teams defending their players’ rights to protest during the anthem as long as the protests remained peaceful.

While some players knelt, sat on the bench or linked arms during the national anthem, a handful of teams, including the Steelers, decided to remain in the tunnel.

Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin said the team remained inside to avoid having his players appear at odds over differing approaches to the protest.

“People shouldn’t have to choose,” Tomlin said. “If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn’t have to be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn’t be separated from his teammate who chooses not to. So we’re not participating today. That’s our decision. We’re going to be 100 percent. We came here to play a football game.”

[Before Alejandro Villanueva stood alone, he discussed Colin Kaepernick at training camp]

One player, offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, whom the Staten Island youth flag football team lauded on Tuesday, stood outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart during the anthem, but later expressed regret for not standing united with his team.

“Unfortunately I threw my teammates under the bus, unintentionally,” Villanueva said at a news conference. “Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself, I feel embarrassed.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expressed regrets of his own, wishing the team had come out for the anthem to “stand united.”

It’s likely the protests will continue as long as Trump continues tweeting about the subject. On Tuesday, his critiques continued, as he focused on the Dallas Cowboys, who along with owner Jerry Jones knelt in unison before the anthem on Monday night but stood for the song.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Trump’s anger over national anthem protests began in August 2016, just after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick became the first player to kneel to protest racial injustice in the United States. While Kaepernick no longer plays in the NFL, his actions inspired a handful of others to kneel, as well, and the movement was growing this season.

Read more:

Eric Decker’s wife says he was unaware of Titans’ plan for anthem protest

Trump achieved the unthinkable: NFL players united on issues with Roger Goodell, owners

Jerry Brewer: The NFL beat Trump. Soundly.

Barry Svrluga: What’s next in the Trump-NFL feud? Newly empowered players will provide answer.

Sally Jenkins: What Trump doesn’t get about the NFL

Cris Collinsworth: President Trump ‘should apologize’ to NFL players

‘I certainly disagree with what he said’: Tom Brady finally takes issue with Trump

Jaguars owner who stood with his team has espoused the American Dream

Richard Petty, other NASCAR owners decry protests, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. offers support

‘I can no longer ask our team to not say anything’: Raiders owner Mark Davis changes course

Amid NFL protests and NBA uproar, MLB still taking cautious first steps into anthem controversy