

Auburn assistant coach Chuck Person was one of four assistant coaches from four different university to be charged in connection to a widespread investigation into corruption in college basketball. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)

Three days after Auburn University announced it had sold out of season tickets for the upcoming basketball season, the school began offering full refunds, the Birmingham News reported. The offer comes in the wake of a scandal that saw an assistant coach charged with six counts of federal corruption.

To get a refund, buyers will have to request it, according to a university spokeswoman, who told the Birmingham news around 30 people hard requested refunds by midafternoon.

Auburn basketball offering full refund for season tickets. Sounds like they're waiting for another shoe to drop. — Justin Graves (@Just_Graves) September 27, 2017

Auburn’s Chuck Person was one of four assistant coaches charged Tuesday in connection to a joint federal investigation conducted by the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office into corruption in college basketball. Person, who was suspended without pay Tuesday, is facing bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges for allegedly receiving $91,500 in bribes from a financial adviser, who turned out to be an FBI informant. In exchange, prosecutors allege Person pushed players to enter business deals with the informant, as well as Rashan Michel, who owns prominent clothing store in Atlanta that caters to NBA and NFL players and was also charged in the scheme.

“This morning’s news is shocking,” the university said in a statement (via Opelika Auburn News) on Tuesday. “We are saddened, angry and disappointed. … We are committed to playing by the rules, and that’s what we expect from our coaches. In the meantime, Auburn is working closely with law enforcement, and we will help them in their investigation in any way we can.”

Auburn wasn’t the only university named in the investigation. Coaches at Oklahoma State, Arizona and Southern California were all accused of similar bribery schemes, as were two unidentified coaches at two other unnamed universities, one of which is believed to be the University of Louisville, which boasts one of the nation’s top college basketball records.

While Auburn has yet to shelve anyone else at the school in connection to the scandal, Louisville all but fired its athletic director, as well as renowned Coach Rick Pitino on Wednesday, putting both on administrative leave. Pitino denied any knowledge of the scheme, which allegedly led to the family of one recruit being paid $100,000, and he was not among those charged Tuesday.

Louisville also saw two top recruits decommit Wednesday. First, five star prospect Anfernee Simons announced in a statement he would once again consider other programs “due to recent events.”

“This is a very touch decision to make and I am deeply saddened by this,” he posted to social media. “I appreciate all of the support from the Louisville fans.”

Not long after that, Courtney Ramey, another five-star recruit, decommitted from Louisville. In a statement provided to Scout.com by Ramey’s father, the family said, “We are going to reopen [our college search]. We aren’t excited about it, but it’s something we have to do.”

