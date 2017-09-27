

Khloe Kardashian cheers on Tritan Thompson during Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After months of dating a reality-TV superstar, Tristan Thompson is now reportedly facing a new reality: he’s going to be a daddy again. According to multiple reports Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with the Cavaliers forward’s child, which will be her first and his second.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told People magazine. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

Kardashian, 33, is three months’ pregnant but does not know the baby’s gender, TMZ reported, adding, “We’re told Khloe conceived naturally.”

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Thompson, 26, and Kardashian were first spotted together in September 2016, and it wasn’t long before reports emerged that LeBron James was concerned about his teammate “focusing on being on TV and being a celebrity while dating Khloe.” Kardashian had a somewhat tarnished reputation in some NBA circles, after Lamar Odom’s basketball career — and life — appeared to spiral out of control while he was married to her.

In addition, James Harden, who dated Kardashian for much of the 2015-16 season, said in March that to play better, he needed to “eliminate” all the “attention” being with her created. Thompson went on to help the Cavs reach the NBA Finals for a third straight year, but after he struggled in the first three games of the championship-round showdown with the Warriors, ABC/ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy felt compelled to chastise those who used his poor play as an excuse for “Kardashian-shaming.”

“He hasn’t played well,” Van Gundy said of Thompson, before the fourth game of a Finals series Cleveland would lose, 4-1, to Golden State. “But the debate about whether his significant other, Khloe Kardashian, and the ‘Kardashian curse,’ is the reason, to me, is downright low-rent.”

For her part, Kardashian has often let her millions of social-media followers know how happy Thompson has made her over the past year. After Cleveland’s season-opening win in October, at which players received championship rings from their triumph over the Warriors the previous June, Kardashian showed off her own version of a title ring.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:54pm PDT

Of the pregnancy, People’s source said, “This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French [Montana] or anyone else she has seen.”

The only apparent issue with the baby news was one of timing, as the ever-publicity-conscious Kardashians are still getting headlines out of the pregnancy of Kylie Jenner, Khloe’s stepsister. Thompson and Kardashian didn’t “want to be seen as intruding on that moment for [Jenner], but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore,” People’s source said.

