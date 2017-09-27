

He’s king of the world! (Matt Rourke / Associated Press)

Admittedly, it was a long shot.

But even longshots come in from time to time and this one is going to pay off to the tune of $31,764.71.

That’s how much Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is going to have to cough up because of kicker Jake Elliott’s 61-yard, game-winning field goal Sunday against the New York Giants. As he lined up, Wentz, who wore a mic for the game, said, “This guy’s a superhero if he makes this. …I’ll give him my game check if he makes it.”

Oops.

Elliott, who was mobbed and carried off the field like a king, was in a daze afterward and was asked how it felt to be a hero. “I don’t even know,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on right now.”

Wentz’s annual base salary is $540,000 (bonus money makes his total salary higher), according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, so 1/17th of the salary is $31,764.71.

Early Wednesday morning, Wentz quipped “that escalated quickly” and promised that he and Elliott “got this worked out.”

Well that escalated quickly… but don't worry, @jake_elliott22 and I got this worked out… — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 27, 2017

Maybe he’s going double or nothing?