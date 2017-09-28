

All times EDT

Thursday, Sept. 28



Time Game TV 8 Texas at Iowa St. ESPN

Iowa State has had one winning season in the 11 that preceded this one, but give the Cyclones this: They sure know how to get things done on Thursday nights. Iowa State is 21-12 all-time when playing two days before Saturday, including 10-4 in its last 14 such games. The last time these two teams met at Jack Trice Stadium, in 2015, a Cyclones team that would finish 3-9 and eventually fire its coach battered Texas in a 24-0 win, a humiliation that marked the beginning of the end for Charlie Strong in Austin. And it wasn’t just the loss that rankled: “The worst memory was a little kid cussing me out as I was leaving the stadium,” Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson told the Austin American-Statesman. “I was shocked. I’m a kid lover, and it hurt my heart, honestly, but it frustrated me as well. But I understood the environment wasn’t the same, so I didn’t take it personally.”

Friday, Sept. 29



Time Game TV 7 No. 14 Miami at Duke ESPN 8 Nebraska at Illinois Fox Sports 1 8 BYU at Utah St. CBS Sports Network 10:30 No. 5 USC at No. 16 Washington St. ESPN

It’s a rare Friday night with two games worth watching, both of them featuring two unbeaten teams. The first is Miami-Duke. Blue Devils Coach David Cutcliffe, for one, doesn’t think much of the unorthodox scheduling. “I don’t like the fact that Friday night football exists because it should be for high schools,” he said in video posted by the Raleigh News & Observer. “I apologize to all of the high school programs. But if we are going to do it, and do it contractually [via the ACC’s television deal], we need to do it right.” Duke’s defense held North Carolina to just 3.6 yards per carry in Saturday’s win but likely will face a stiffer challenge from Miami’s Mark Walton, who rushed for 204 yards and a score in the Hurricanes’ win over Toledo even though he hurt his ankle in the second quarter. Walter was limited in practice this week but should be ready to go for Friday’s game . . .

There’s no such Friday-night trepidation for Washington State, which is 4-0 for the first time since 2001 and hosts USC. “It’s an exciting game,” Cougars offensive lineman Cole Madison said of playing at sold-out Martin Stadium. “Every week is an exciting game but this one really sticks out. It should be a good one.” The Trojans have either trailed or been tied in the fourth quarter in three of their four games this season, which could be an issue against a Washington State team that is jumping out to big leads — the Cougars have outscored their opponents 87-19 in the first half this season — and then holding on to them.

Saturday, Sept. 30



Time Game TV Noon Northwestern at No. 10 Wisconsin ABC Noon Vanderbilt at No. 21 Florida ESPN Noon North Carolina at Georgia Tech ESPN2 Noon Houston at Temple ESPNU Noon New Mexico St. at Arkansas SEC Network Noon No. 18 South Florida at East Carolina CBS Sports Network Noon Maryland at Minnesota Fox Sports 1 Noon Rice at Pittsburgh Comcast SportsNet (in D.C. area)/ACC Network (elsewhere) 12:20 Syracuse at N.C. State WDCA-20 (in D.C. area)/ACC Network (elsewhere) 1 Lafayette at Holy Cross MASN (in D.C. area) 3:30 Murray State at No. 17 Louisville Comcast SportsNet (in D.C. area)/ACC Network (elsewhere) 3:30 James Madison at Delaware Comcast SportsNet Plus 3:30 Florida St. at Wake Forest ABC 3:30 Baylor at Kansas St. ESPN2 3:30 Navy at Tulsa ESPNU 3:30 No. 7 Georgia at Tennessee CBS 3:30 Indiana at No. 4 Penn St. Big Ten Network 3:30 UTEP at Army CBS Sports Network 4 Connecticut at SMU ESPNews 4 Arizona St. at Stanford Pac-12 Network 4 Eastern Michigan at Kentucky SEC Network 4 Iowa at Michigan St. Fox 5 Miami (Ohio) at No. 22 Notre Dame NBC Sports Network 6 No. 24 Mississippi St. at No. 13 Auburn ESPN 7 Memphis at Central Florida ESPN2 7 Troy at No. 25 LSU ESPNU 7 Air Force at New Mexico CBS Sports Network 7:30 No. 11 Ohio St. at Rutgers Big Ten Network 7:30 South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network 8 No. 2 Clemson at No. 12 Virginia Tech ABC 8 No. 15 Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech Fox 8 No. 6 Washington at Oregon St. Pac-12 Network 9 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama ESPN 10:30 Northern Illinois at No. 19 San Diego St. CBS Sports Network 10:30 Colorado at UCLA ESPN2 10:30 San Jose St. at UNLV ESPNU 10:30 California at Oregon Fox Sports 1

There has been a clear path to victory for Northwestern against Wisconsin over the past three years: Give running back Justin Jackson the ball and watch him go. Jackson, now a senior who’s just 108 rushing yards away from the program’s career record, rushed for 162 yards against the Badgers as a freshman in 2014 and had 139 rushing yards against them as a sophomore in 2015, both of them Wildcats victories. Last year, however, Wisconsin held Jackson to 42 yards on 13 carries in a 21-7 win . . .

Vanderbilt came into last Saturday’s game against Alabama a little chesty, which is probably the last thing you want to be when you’re Vanderbilt and you’re playing Alabama. The end result — a 59-0 Crimson Tide poleaxing — left Commodores Coach Derek Mason calling some of his players “soft.” Vanderbilt might find more success against a Florida team that’s still reeling from an off-the-field legal scandal involving nine still-suspended players and has yet to find an answer at quarterback for what seems like the 10th year in a row. Luke Del Rio will again start after replacing Feleipe Franks in the third quarter and leading the Gators to a comeback win over Kentucky last weekend . . .

Tennessee Coach Butch Jones is probably used to the hot seat by now, but close wins over teams such as Massachusetts — as was the case last Saturday — don’t do much to change the prevailing opinion of him among certain Vols fans. Among that disgruntled group is PGA Tour pro Rick Lamb, who attended Tennessee and recently voiced his displeasure with the current state of things by stamping the words “Fire Butch Jones” onto three of his clubs.

I can no longer stay silent on this issue… pic.twitter.com/zRNlcFA1Tf — Rick Lamb (@RICKLAMB19) September 26, 2017

Anyway, the Vols host Georgia knowing that Jones probably could use a marquee win or two to get everyone off his back, and Tennessee has won each of its last two games against the Bulldogs. But the Vols’ quarterback play has been subpar this season, with Quinten Dormady accounting for six turnovers (four picks, two lost fumbles) and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano hardly doing anything to make anyone think of a change (he completed 2 of 5 passes for minus-three yards Saturday against the Minutemen . . .

The last time Clemson and Virginia Tech met, in last season’s ACC championship game, the Hokies were all of 23 yards away from possibly derailing the Tigers’ national title hopes. But Clemson intercepted Jerod Evans on fourth and six and held on for a 42-35 victory, a loss that still sticks in Hokies Coach Justin Fuente’s craw. “We haven’t talked about it. We won’t talk about it,” he said this week, per the AP. But the Hokies have rebounded from that loss, reaching their highest AP poll ranking since 2011 and enticing ESPN’s “College Gameday” to Blacksburg for the first time in more than 10 years. Virginia Tech’s four wins this season have come against West Virginia, Delaware, East Carolina and Old Dominion, which aren’t exactly on the same level as the Tigers. Clemson has allowed more than seven points in a game just once this season, and that was against defending Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville. The Tigers still won by 26.

