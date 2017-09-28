

Joel Ward will remain standing during the national anthem. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

As one of the NHL’s few black players and with pro hockey season fast approaching, San Jose Sharks forward Joel Ward had a decision to make: Would he protest police brutality and racial inequality by taking a knee on the ice during the playing of the national anthem, as many NFL players have done this season?

He considered it, especially because of the racism he has encountered both on the ice and off it.

“I’ve dealt with it a lot,” Ward told the Mercury News earlier this week. “I’ve had a few things that have happened to me that you could say are not the norm. I’ve been singled out at different events. I’ve been pulled over. I’ve dealt with racism right to my face.

“It’s just been part of life that you always have to deal with, so when people get into [Colin] Kaepernick and some of these other guys, saying that they’re disrespecting the flag, it’s not about just that. It’s about creating awareness about what people, like myself, go through on a day-to-day basis, whether it’s going to the mall or whatever.”

But on Thursday, Ward announced on Twitter that he would remain standing during the anthem, saying “the original message that was trying to be communicated has been lost” and that the focus of everyone’s attention “has shifted to the act of the kneeling itself or to a protest of the flag or the military.”

Just because he won’t be kneeling doesn’t mean Ward, a Canadian who wears No. 42 in honor of MLB legend Jackie Robinson, thinks there aren’t problems that need to be addressed.

“But now that I have the world’s attention, let’s meet at the kitchen table, the locker room or in the stands and continue the healing process,” he wrote. “Let our collective focus be on bridging the gap between communities — on working to heal generations of unequal treatment of people of color in the United States of America — and not turning our backs on that which is hard to face head on.

“If we spend more time talking about these real issues instead of the actions that are taking place in an attempt to raise awareness about them, we will be a much richer and stronger society,” he continued.

