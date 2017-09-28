

Bad dog. Very bad. (Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. had several explanations for his little touchdown celebration Sunday. He tried to explain that “because I’m a dog,” he lifted one leg and pretended to urinate like a very, very bad doggie in the end zone. Another time, he said it had something to do with President Trump.

Whatever the case, it got him a session in obedience school — also known as a private session with co-owner John Mara.

The New York Giants wide receiver acknowledged to the NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones that his act, for which he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, was undisciplined. “You just can’t do it,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be done.”

On Monday, he had explained: “I was in the end zone. I scored a touchdown. I’m a dog so I acted like a dog. I don’t know if the rule book said you can’t hike your leg. [The ref] said I peed on somebody, so I was trying to find the imaginary ghost that I peed on. But I didn’t see him. Either way it goes, you play football. I wear red and white, I don’t wear black and white. I don’t make calls. I just play football.”

By Monday afternoon, he had seized on an idea put forth on social media and linked it to Trump’s Friday night comment in which he called anyone who protested during the national anthem a “son of a bitch.”

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

It isn’t clear yet whether Beckham was fined; fines are rarely announced by the league. And Coach Ben McAdoo wouldn’t say whether his star player might be benched at the start of the Giants’ game Sunday against Tampa Bay. (He won’t be. The Giants are 0-3.)

“I’m done talking about it,” McAdoo said. “We have a plan for it, we’re handling it internally. And we have a plan moving forward.”

That plan doesn’t include curbing their pooch.

