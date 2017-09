The Packers have called on their fans to link arms, too, on Thursday night. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Those who might have thought that maybe, just maybe, they could get down to watching NFL games for the football and to escape the issues of the day probably aren’t going to be happy.

Thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and President Trump, the conversation about the message players, coaches and owners are striving to send by kneeling or linking arms during the national anthem is going to continue for another week of games, starting Thursday night. Rodgers’s Packers are first up and they’ve called on the 81,441 fans in Lambeau Field to link arms for the anthem preceding the game against the Chicago Bears. And it is guaranteed to get a huge audience because it’s the first game of the season that will also be carried on CBS (in addition to the NFL Network and streamed on Amazon Prime).

Rodgers ratcheted up the intensity Wednesday, sharing a photo of him and his teammates with arms linked as cameramen knelt to film them before Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. “I can’t imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat,” he wrote. “#unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin.”

I can't imagine what kind of social media attacks these cameramen must be enduring after taking a knee during the anthem and wearing a hat. #unity #equalityforall #love #cometogether #invitationtojoin A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Rodgers heard about it in the responses, with one fan writing, “You’re biting the hand that feeds you” and another reminding him that “people are going for the sole purpose of the entertainment of watching a football game. They are not going to see you lock hands with your teammates.”

The Packers hope fans will join them in what Rodgers says is a show of unity, but will they?

“This is about equality,” Rodgers said Tuesday about the message the players want to send. “This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little bit uncomfortable for people. But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity, and this week we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”

The demonstrations during the national anthem, which ranged from players linking arms to taking a knee to the Dallas Cowboys taking a knee and then standing with arms linked for the song during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” took place in stadiums across the country in response to President Trump calling any player who kneels during the anthem to raise awareness of social injustice and police brutality a “son of a bitch.” Trump went on to urge owners to fire or suspend those players.

Players from several NFL teams protested President Trump's recent comments before and during the national anthem on game day Sunday. (Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)

Rodgers, a two-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl winner who plays for a team with a huge national fan base and more than 360,000 stockholders, has an enormous national megaphone, but so, too, does President Trump, who has continued to talk about the issue. The Cowboys’ demonstration prompted him to call owner Jerry Jones, who took a knee with his players before the anthem and then rose with them to stand for it. Trump tweeted that he had called Jones after the game and “Fox & Friends” aired an interview with the president Thursday morning in which he accused NFL owners of being scared of their players. Trump added that he had talked to several owners and said they are “in a box” on the anthem issue.

“I think they’re afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth, and I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said in an interview recorded Wednesday. “They’ve got to be tough, and they’ve got to be smart.”

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

If fans were expecting a quiet night of Xs and Os, they are mistaken. “We’ve had a steady stream of feedback beginning Monday morning and it continued into Wednesday. We’ve heard on both sides of the matter,” Aaron Popkey, the Packers’ director of public affairs, told the Journal Sentinel. “We take note of their concerns.”

Will viewers see and hear the reaction, if there are boos? Although there were reports of boos from fans, there wasn’t much TV coverage of fan reaction. Networks do not typically carry the national anthem, except during the season’s Thursday night Kickoff game and Super Bowl, but they tried to squeeze the coverage in on Sunday. Most shots were limited to players, coaches and owners.

WATCH: Patriots fans boo their team during anthem protest in wake of Trump's comments. More from @arniestapleton: https://t.co/5dfjstwRJs pic.twitter.com/kvLmSzG28w — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) September 24, 2017

Jennifer Sabatelle, a spokesperson for CBS, told The Sporting News that there were no instructions not to show the crowd. “The anthem was covered by each crew in their own way, with many choosing to stay with what was happening on the field.”

What was happening is a message that players have sought to keep from becoming muddled. Michael Bennett and Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks reminded viewers Wednesday night that the message begun by Colin Kaepernick is about police brutality and social injustice. It is not, they say, aimed at the military.

“It’s not a disrespect,” Baldwin said. “We’re honoring those who have sacrificed their lives in order for us to use our First Amendment rights.”

