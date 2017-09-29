

Dennis Schröder could be in a bit of trouble. (Todd Kirkland/AP)

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schröder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge early Friday morning in Brookhaven, Ga., the Atlanta suburb where he lives.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning,” the Hawks said in a statement. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

According to TMZ Sports, which obtained the police report, Schröder was with a group of friends outside a hookah bar called 6am when he shoved another man, triggering a brawl. Police said they obtained surveillance video that showed Schröder and his friends in a “verbal heated exchange” with the other man, who was “struck by hands and feet by the offenders” and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the fracas was broken up by security.

Schröder was released on bail and will join his teammates for their preseason game in Miami on Sunday, the team told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The German-born Schröder broke through during the 2016-17 season, his first as a full-time NBA starter. The point guard set career highs in points (17.9 per game), assists (6.3), rebounds (3.1), field goal percentage (. 451) and free throw percentage (. 855).

