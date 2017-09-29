Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced during a Friday news conference that “no evidence” has been found to suggest the use of excessive force when Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett was detained last month following the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, and that “the incident was not about race.”

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lombardo showed and described video footage of the incident and said police acted “appropriately and professionally” when detaining Bennett. Lombardo said 861 videos were examined and reviewed, and he described 193 of them as “pertinent.” The officer who initially detained Bennett did not have his body camera turned on at the time of the incident.

Bennett described the incident as a case of “simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time,” in a Twitter post earlier this month, adding that an officer put a gun near his head and threatened to “blow my [expletive] head off.”

According to Lombardo, the total time of Bennett’s detainment was 10 minutes. The NFL player can be heard on the footage released saying that he didn’t do anything wrong. Lombardo also said that the officers involved had reasonable suspicion to stop Bennett, and that they “did what they were trained to do.”

Bennett’s attorney disagreed with Lombardo’s assessment, per the Review-Journal, repeating that the Seahawks star believes he was racially profiled. Lombardo said Bennett did nothing criminal to warrant being detained. Bennett was not arrested or charged following the incident.

