

Hassan Whiteside, scholar of Spanish. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

The Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside plies his trade in a city that’s nearly 70 percent Hispanic — according to the most recent U.S. census estimates — and has a girlfriend of Colombian descent, so learning Spanish would seem to be a good move for him. He has been taking a Rosetta Stone course at home for the past two months and this week posted some of his experiences on Snapchat. He should post more of them.

Hassan Whiteside is learning Spanish… it's going well (via @youngwhiteside) pic.twitter.com/tCeo1ePKWe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 28, 2017

Among the highlights from Wednesday’s lesson on the Spanish words for certain colors (“blanco” for white, “negro” for black, “rojo” for red, etc.):

— “Oh! Tell them Blanco sent you.”

— When he was asked to identify something that was the color “negro” on the screen: “What’d you call me? What’d you call me, computer?”

— “I’m about to be all in Hialeah talking to the Cubans.”

“With so many Latin-speaking people in America, it’s the second language. So it’s something I’m really getting better at,” Whiteside said after practice Thursday, per the Miami Herald. “It’s a lot harder to learn a language than I thought it was. So hats off to whoever knows multiple languages, but I’m working on it. It will probably take a year, man. It’s not going to take a couple weeks.”

