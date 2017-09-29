

Davante Adams was down Thursday night, and he wasn’t alone in Green Bay. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Packers already were pretty banged up entering Thursday night’s game against the Bears but ultimately it didn’t matter because it was a game against the Bears. Green Bay won fairly easily, 35-14, but the victory exacted a pretty big toll.

They’re running out of running backs

Cue the jokes about Green Bay needing another wide receiver to play running back. The player who did exactly that last year with some success, Ty Montgomery, broke his ribs on the Packers’ first drive after gaining 28 yards on just five carries. One quarter later, backup running back Jamaal Williams left the game with a knee injury. That left rookie Aaron Jones, who got the first carries of his career and finished with 49 yards and a score on 13 attempts.

Ugly hit sends Davante Adams to the hospital

Adams, Green Bay’s second-leading receiver last season behind Jordy Nelson and its receiving yardage leader this season, was taken from the stadium in an ambulance after an ugly helmet-to-helmet hit by Bears cornerback Danny Trevathan in the third quarter that almost certainly will draw some sort of NFL sanction. Adams was evaluated for head and neck injuries, but the prognosis seems good.

“The news that I was given on Davante, so far, everything looks positive,” Coach Mike McCarthy said afterward. “He’s already giving them a hard time at the hospital to get out of there so that’s a great sign.”

The defense, too

Starting inside linebacker Blake Martinez was evaluated for a concussion but returned. Backup inside linebacker Joe Thomas left the game with an ankle injury. Backup safety Josh Jones left with a back injury.

The Packers came into the game with a mess along their offensive line, with all five tackles they had at the start of the season out with injuries. An impressive amount of juggling ensued for Thursday’s game, and in the end they employed four players who officially are listed as guards to protect Aaron Rodgers. He was only knocked down twice the entire game.

If there’s a silver lining to all this pain, it’s that the 3-1 Packers now get a few extra days off until their next game, Oct. 8 on the road against the Cowboys.

