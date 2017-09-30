

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan will have some time to think about his hit on the Packers’ Davante Adams. (Matt Ludtke/Associated Press)

The NFL announced Saturday that Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended two games for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday night. Trevathan will reportedly appeal the suspension, which must be filed by Wednesday. If the punishment stands, Trevathan will miss Chicago’s games against the Vikings and the Ravens.

Such appeals usually are resolved quickly. Trevathan’s appeal is likely to be heard and resolved before the Bears’ next game Oct. 9 at home against the Vikings, a Monday night game.

Danny Trevathan has been suspended 2 games for a violation of @NFL player safety rules pic.twitter.com/gxFjYYU1EU — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) September 30, 2017

Here’s the hit in question:

Should Danny Trevathan be suspended for his hit on Davante Adams? If so, how many games? pic.twitter.com/hWTZ2mngfE — UPROXX NFL (@UPROXXNFL) September 29, 2017

Adams was evaluated for head and neck injuries at a hospital after the hit, but he said he was home and doing well in a Friday tweet.

At home feeling great. Appreciate the prayers — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 29, 2017

Trevathan’s appeal would be heard by James Thrash or Derrick Brooks, the former players jointly appointed and paid by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to serve as appeals officers for cases of on-field discipline. Thrash reduced the suspension given to Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict from five games to three games following an illegal hit by Burfict, a repeat offender, during the preseason.

At the time of Burfict’s suspension, a person familiar with the case said that Burfict’s penalty could have been imposed either under the league’s previously existing rules addressing discipline for illegal hits or under a new directive by the competition committee issued this past offseason. So, Trevathan’s suspension arguably is the first to result purely from that new directive, which is not a formal rule but was enacted as a point of emphasis without an approval vote by the owners being needed or taken. The directive recommends that the most egregious of illegal hits result in the player being ejected by the game officials or suspended by the league.

The committee’s exact phrasing, “affirms that NFL Game Officials should maintain their current authority in the Playing Rules to eject a player for a flagrant hit to an opponent. The Committee also encourages the League office to suspend the offender, even for a first offense. Beginning with the 2017 season, flagrant fouls will be a point of emphasis, and for such fouls the player is subject to ejection and/or suspension for the first offense. Video examples of these flagrant hits will be provided prior to the season to further educate coaches and players.”

[Danny Trevathan’s hit on Davante Adams shows the NFL needs college football’s targeting rule]

Competition committee members said at the time that the new directive was aimed at the four or five most egregious illegal hits in a given season. Plays shown during offseason presentations to illustrate the point included a hit by the Washington Redskins’ Deshazor Everett last season on the Philadelphia Eagles’ Darren Sproles as Sproles waited, looking upward, to catch the football on a punt return. Everett was penalized and fined for the hit on Sproles, but was not ejected or suspended.

Trevathan hit Adams as Adams was already being tackled Thursday night in Green Bay. The helmet-to-helmet hit sent Adams’s mouthpiece flying and left him lying on the turf at Lambeau Field as other Packers players immediately motioned for the team’s medical staff. Some Packers players appeared to voice their displeasure at Trevathan immediately after the hit.

Adams was taken from the field on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital. He gave a thumbs-up signal before leaving the field and the Packers said that night that Adams was conscious and had movement in his extremities. The NFL said Friday that Adams had spent the night in the hospital and had suffered a concussion.

The NFL’s review of the hit began Friday morning but the league declined to say Friday whether it believed that Trevathan should have been ejected from Thursday’s game. Trevathan was penalized but not ejected.

The suspension was imposed by Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations. It is without pay and, if it stands at two games, would cost Trevathan $235,294 in lost salary, two-seventeenths of his 2017 salary of $2 million, based on salary records.

