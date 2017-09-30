

Mike Leach, at the center of it all. (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

Washington State had last beaten a top 5 team in 1992 — Drew Bledsoe was its quarterback — and last scored a home win over Southern Cal in 2002, so Friday night’s 3o-27 upset of the fifth-ranked Trojans was a pretty big deal on the Palouse. The school likely will be fined after the students rushed the field — it is against the rules in the Pacific-12 — but I’m guessing no one in Pullman really cares.

Senior year, final stretch of home games and I got to rush the field and watch our No. 16 Cougs beat No. 5 USC. What a life. Go Cougs pic.twitter.com/b8AL3pGpTj — Kelsey Jones (@kelsey_ann10) September 30, 2017

Afterward, Cougars Coach Mike Leach was interviewed on “SportsCenter” and delivered the goods, as usual.

Mike Leach is an American Treasure. pic.twitter.com/4Ashs2r4KH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2017

It should be noted that Leach was all of eight years old and living in Wyoming when 400,000 sometimes-naked people descended on Max Yasgur’s farm in the Catskills, so he wasn’t actually there. But, knowing Leach’s curious mind, he’s probably read a whole lot about it.

At halftime, Leach was asked by ESPN’s sideline reporter about USC being “a second-half team.” He didn’t have much to say about that, but it proved prophetic.

Second half points:

USC – 10

Washington St – 13 Mike Leach, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/7fLlFXgR1x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2017

