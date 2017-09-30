Michigan has the weekend off after a 4-0 start, so Coach Jim Harbaugh is looking for ways to pass the time. Might as well pay a visit to the Wolverines’ pool.

I give him a 10, if only because he didn’t take off his khakis.

Such khaki-clad poolside behavior is nothing new for Harbaugh, who celebrated the commitment of wide receiver Oliver Martin in a similar manner.

BREAKING: Top247 WR Oliver Martin commits to #Michigan. Jim Harbaugh, Pep Hamilton & Martin celebrate with a splash: https://t.co/LN8AXY80NU pic.twitter.com/lmx5n3s1XU — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 31, 2017

