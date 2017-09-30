

Kawhi Leonard is down and out for a bit. (Brandon Dill/Associated Press)

San Antonio Spurs stalwart Kawhi Leonard will miss the rest of the preseason while dealing with an injury to his right quadriceps, the team announced Saturday.

The Spurs just announced Kawhi Leonard will miss the entire 2017-2018 preseason pic.twitter.com/HGDgeFLSCL — Paul Garcia (@PaulGarciaNBA) September 30, 2017

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Saturday that Leonard’s injury has lingered since last season but is not related to the ankle injury that he first suffered in the Western Conference semifinals last season and then re-aggravated in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, ending his season.

Pop on Kawhi’s right quadriceps injury: pic.twitter.com/kk89936aaM — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) September 30, 2017

“We’re not going to put a timetable on it,” Popovich said. “But he’s working at it, and we’ll get him back as soon as we can.”

The Spurs are not the Spurs, as we’ve known them, without Leonard, a two-time all-star and two-time NBA defensive player of the year who finished third in NBA MVP voting last season. And with the NBA champion Warriors plus the loaded Rockets and Thunder awaiting in the Western Conference, the last thing San Antonio needs is to have its top player miss some time with injury.

After five preseason games, the Spurs open the regular season on Oct. 18 at home against the Timberwolves, another Western Conference team that has bolstered its roster with the addition of Jimmy Butler.

