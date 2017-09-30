

Jordan Spieth, rule book victim. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The U.S. team is currently taking a 5-wood to the International squad at the Presidents Cup, but it hasn’t been without a spot of controversy thanks to golf’s head-scratching rule book.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed were on the 12th hole of their afternoon four-ball match against Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day, and Oosthuizen was putting for eagle from off the green. The putt rolled well past the hole and — because the Americans already had conceded Day’s birdie-3 for that hole — Spieth went over to pick up Oosthuizen’s ball. There was just one problem: He stopped the ball before it stopped moving.

Here is the "incident" that got Jordan Spieth disqualified from the 12th hole. Louis and Day move to 1-up in the match. pic.twitter.com/gMY72KHgQi — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 30, 2017

Officially, Spieth was ruled to have “exerted influence” on Oosthuizen’s ball even though it had rolled 20 feet past the hole and was not going to count for anything anyway. Spieth and Reed were forced to forfeit the hole as a result, and Oosthuizen and Day took a 1-up lead even though they lobbied with the rules official that Spieth and Reed not be penalized. He wasn’t swayed and technically made the correct call. Here’s Rule 1-2:

A player must not (i) take an action with the intent to influence the movement of a ball in play or (ii) alter physical conditions with the intent of affecting the playing of a hole.

I mean, I guess the ball could have disrupted the laws of nature by taking a U-turn and rolling back toward the hole, but considering that the ball was rolling downhill when Spieth picked it up, I’m going to guess that wasn’t going to happen.

Read more:

Bears’ Danny Trevathan suspended two games for dirty hit on Packers’ Davante Adams

Kawhi Leonard has a quadriceps injury, and the Spurs might have a big problem

Joe Tiller, who led Purdue football to new heights, dies at 74

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t even take off his khakis when jumping off the high dive

‘Vile, disgusting, racist’: Cavs owner describes voice mails after LeBron James’s Trump tweet