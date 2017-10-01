

Jay Cutler is rounding into peak Jay Cutler form.

Things were going badly for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in London and you could almost see the wheels turning. “I could have been in the Fox booth, but nooooo.”

[NFL Week 4: Saints, Dolphins take anthem protests into the next phase]

It didn’t help that the game against the New Orleans Saints was plagued by first-quarter problems with headsets. But it didn’t really seem that Cutler’s heart was in the game. He seemed headed for a cushy job in broadcasting until the Dolphins came calling. He joined the team late and it’s clear that things still aren’t clicking.

But then Cutler failed to show enthusiasm for a call for a Wildcat play, reminding everyone of the heady, pouty days with the Bears.

Cutler really selling his role in the Wildcat at the bottom of the screen pic.twitter.com/WgHxXvxlHL — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 1, 2017

No, Jay, you’re not supposed to stand there and watch.

