Colin Kaepernick may not be on an NFL team, but that didn’t stop Jay-Z from sporting the quarterback’s number as he performed during the “Saturday Night Live” premiere.

[NFL Week 4: Anthem protests remain a big story as Trump tweets again Saturday]

The rapper paid tribute to Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the idea of demonstrating against social injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem, by wearing a generic, black-and-white No. 7 jersey. The name on the back, in case anyone missed his point, was “Colin K.”

Kaepernick, who parted with the 49ers in March, has remained unsigned, with many, including the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, saying that they believe his protest is the reason. NFL owners have said they’re not blackballing him. Kaepernick’s demonstration spread throughout the NFL last week, after President Trump called any player who takes a knee during the anthem a “son of a b—-” and called on NFL owners to fire or suspend them.

Last month, a report indicated that Jay-Z had turned down an invitation to perform during halftime of Super Bowl LII next year.

The NFL and Jay-Z might not be inclined to partner up, given that the rapper dedicated “The Story of O.J.” from his new album to Colin Kaepernick during a recent show in New York. “I want to dedicate this song to anyone that was held back and you overcame,” he said.