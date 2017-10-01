

Dave Strader at a Capitals’ playoff game in April. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

Dave Strader, the Dallas Stars’ announcer who found relief from chemotherapy in the announcing booth, has died of cancer.

The team announced the death of Strader, 62, Sunday morning.

“Everyone who knew him, and everyone who was able to listen to him call games, is saddened to learn about the passing of Dave Strader,” Stars President and CEO Jim Lites said (via nhl.com). “His voice is synonymous with hockey to fans all over the globe and he built a connection for so many fans to this game. More importantly, he was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather and friend and we will miss him deeply. Our sincerest prayers and condolences are directed to his wife Colleen and their entire family.”

Known as “the Voice,” Strader was limited to calling only five games last season while he having treatment for incurable bile-duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). He did make it to Washington for the Capitals’ series opener against Toronto.

“For the four hours, five hours, six hours I’m here, I don’t feel like I’m sick,” Strader told The Post’s Jesse Dougherty in April. “And I don’t even feel like the last nine months even happened.”

Strader is survived by his wife, Colleen, son Christopher and his wife Karen, son Casey and his wife Mary and two grandchildren, and son Trevor.

