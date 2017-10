Mitchell Trubisky warms up before Thursday’s game in Green Bay. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have seen enough of Mike Glennon to decide that it’s time to give their rookie quarterback a chance. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano reported Monday that Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, will start at quarterback in place of Glennon when Chicago hosts the Vikings next week on “Monday Night Football.”

The Bears signed the veteran Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract in March and entered Week 1 with him as the starter, despite Trubisky’s more impressive preseason. Trubisky only started one season at North Carolina, and while he played well enough to convince the Bears to trade up to draft him, the thinking was he needed time to learn the entire playbook before being handed the reins at the NFL level. Glennon’s struggles through four weeks left the Bears’ coaching staff with little choice but to make a change.

Glennon has a passer rating of 76.9 after completing 21 of 33 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in an ugly, 35-14 loss to the Packers on Thursday. The 27-year-old, who is guaranteed $16 million this season, has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions through four games, and he committed four turnovers against Green Bay, including three in the first half.

“That’s not my focus,” Glennon said, when asked if he could hold on to his job after Thursday’s loss. “I’m going to watch this film, learn from my mistakes and look forward to improving myself as a player.”

Trubisky, who had a 106.2 passer rating during the preseason, will become the third rookie quarterback to start a game this season. DeShone Kizer, who was selected No. 52 overall, won the Browns’ starting job during the preseason and has started all four of Cleveland’s losses. Deshaun Watson, the No. 12 overall pick of the Houston Texans, replaced an ineffective Tom Savage in the second half of a Week 1 loss to the Jaguars and hasn’t looked back. Watson has started every game since and tied an NFL rookie record with five total touchdowns in Houston’s 57-14 win over Tennessee on Sunday.

