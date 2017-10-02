A gunman killed at least 50 people and injured at least 200 during a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1. The shooter began firing during Jason Aldean's performance, prompting the crowd to panic and the singer to sprint off stage. (Hannah Dorfman)

Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, awoke Monday morning to frightened text messages, asking if they had been at the concert in Las Vegas in which at least 50 people were shot to death and more than 400 were injured in what is being called the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

The news from the Phelps household is that, although the couple had been in Las Vegas Friday night for the Route 91 Harvest show featuring Eric Church and others, they were back home in Arizona when the shooting occurred Sunday night.

“I woke to texts from friends asking if we were still in Vegas, thankfully we were home safe however my heart is heavy this morning after learning of the tragic incident that happened last night,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m sending love, thoughts and prayers to anyone affected by the shootings ❤️ #prayforlasvegas”

*this photo is from Friday night* I woke to texts from friends asking if we were still in Vegas, thankfully we were home safe however my heart is heavy this morning after learning of the tragic incident that happened last night 😔 I’m sending love, thoughts and prayers to anyone affected by the shootings ❤️ #prayforlasvegas A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Nicole Phelps, who is expecting the couple’s second child, had shared a photo from Friday night’s show on Instagram, writing, “Perfect #datenight surrounded by good friends to watch an amazing show as always #ericchurch #rt91harvest”

Perfect #datenight surrounded by good friends to watch an amazing show as always #ericchurch #rt91harvest A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Love hanging with fam! @ericchurchmusic @stuttsydlc @kstuttsy @jjd7007 @mrs.nicolephelps A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

The concerts were part of the Route 91 Harvest Festival that has been held for the past four years on a 15-acre lot across an intersection from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. The concert’s main stage is situated near the northeastern side of the gold-colored casino and high-rise hotel complex, which towers more than 400 feet above the Strip.

Read more from The Post:

At least 50 are dead and 200 injured in shooting on Las Vegas Strip

The math of mass shootings