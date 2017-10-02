

Rees Odhiambo seemed fine during the game. (Stephen Brashear / Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo was hospitalized Sunday night when he had difficulty breathing in the locker room after the team’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The NFL Network and ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Odhiambo may have suffered a cardiac contusion when he had the wind knocked out of him in the third quarter. Odhiambo, who played for all 68 snaps, was stabilized in the locker room and taken to a hospital for observation, which is where Coach Pete Carroll said he remained as of Monday morning.

The symptoms for #Seahawks OL Rees Odhiambo — heart contusion, sternum injury — mimic that of a car accident. Scary stuff. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2017

“He had a response, he got hit in the chest on the interception return [by the Colts’ Malik Hooker] and it wasn’t a violent hit but the guy must have caught him just right with the shoulder and it knocked the wind out of him,” Carroll said (via the Seattle Times). “That’s what happened on the field and he had trouble really breathing through the game but he made it — it was okay. But in the locker room it just exacerbated so we took all the precautions and made sure we looked after him.”

Read more from The Post:

What’s the end game for the NFL and protesting players?

After Trump renews call for NFL players to stand for anthem, protests continue Sunday

On another NFL Sunday, the anthem protest debate continues in Baltimore

NFL Week 4 brings more protests, a jab at President Trump, big injuries and stunning upsets

Anthem protests began with a few NFL players. Trump’s tweets engulfed all of them.