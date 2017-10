Dalvin Cook’s rookie season ended after four games. (Brad Rempel / USA Today)

Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings’ talented rookie running back, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Although Cook walked off the field with some assistance, an MRI on Monday confirmed the severity of his injury. “I told him he’s not the first great running back to have an ACL, if it is one, and come back pretty good,” Coach Mike Zimmer had said Sunday. “Dalvin will have a great career.”

Cook was off to a promising start. In his first four games in the league, he had rushed for 354 yards, second only to Adrian Peterson’s 383 in Vikings history.

Cook’s knee appeared to buckle as he made a cut at the end of a 10-yard gain with 10:35 left in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 14-7 loss to the Detroit Lions. Cook, a second-round pick out of Florida State, had rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries on Sunday.

The Vikings will look to Latavius Murray, who signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the team in March but missed most of training camp after having offseason ankle surgery. He has carried 14 times for 38 yards in the Vikings’ first four games.

