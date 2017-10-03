

By 2012, many Eagles fans had tired of head coach Andy Reid. (Mel Evans/Associated Press)

In the wake of the Chiefs’ 29-20 win over the Redskins Monday, one that left Kansas City as the NFL’s last undefeated team, there were plenty of possible takeaways. For Colin Cowherd, the result led to one, inescapable conclusion: Boy, Philadelphia fans are dumb.

Or, as Cowherd put it Tuesday on his FS1 show, “The city of Philadelphia … has to be the dumbest sports city in America.”

And why would that be? “Because they ran Andy Reid out of town.”

[Eagles fans take over Chargers’ small Los Angeles stadium]

Reid, of course, is the former head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, who has been fairly successfully running the Chiefs since 2013. Cowherd is right that at the time of his firing by the Eagles, ending a 14-year run there, Reid was unpopular in Philadelphia, but the “Herd” host made a number of other assertions during a three-minute rant with which many in the City of Brotherly Love — including a certain NFL team — took issue.

Cowherd’s main contention was that Reid, who is well on his way to having 14 winning seasons in 19 as a head coach, has been underappreciated for the success he’s had despite “average-to-below-average quarterbacks.” As an example, Cowherd said that Reid “got to five NFC championships and a Super Bowl with a quarterback with an 85.0 passer rating in his career and a 59 percent completion ratio, Donovan McNabb.”

Saying that Reid was “bum-rushed out of Philadelphia,” Cowherd claimed the coach “single-handedly resurrected” the careers of Michael Vick and Alex Smith. “Who does that?” he said. “Winning with average quarterbacks. Joe Gibbs? About the only one I can think of, and he’s called a legend.”

Cowherd also chastised Philadelphia fans for running Terry Francona, “the best manager in baseball,” out of town, and for “constantly” harassing Villanova Coach Jay Wright. “By the way, Philly was originally the nation’s capital, and you blew that, too, late 1700s,” he added. “You probably ran George Washington out of town.”

Philadelphia is the dumbest sports city in America pic.twitter.com/gx10OchApB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 3, 2017

Then Cowherd got to the more inflammatory portion of his comments. “Maybe Philly fans are so dopey, they just don’t like the word ‘read’ — they don’t like to read. I don’t know what it is.

“But you cheered Michael Irvin’s career-ending injury. I can’t trust a fan base that has a courtroom and a jail under their stadium. But do you get and appreciate how good Francona, Jay Wright and Andy Reid are? He’s doing what nobody can do in football — win with quarterbacks people don’t want. It’s incredible, and they’re the best team in the NFL.”

With that, Cowherd rested his case. However, the Eagles’ Twitter account decided to play defense attorney, sticking up for the team’s fans by pointing out the various ways the host had relied on some tired cliches.

As the Eagles noted, Cowherd somehow managed to avoid any references to the “Rocky” movies or the 1968 incident in which disgruntled Philly fans lobbed snowballs at Santa Claus. He also could have mentioned cheesesteaks and the crack in the Liberty Bell.

Cowherd also failed to note that after a terrific run early in his Philadelphia tenure, in which the Eagles went to four NFC championship games and notched double-digit wins between 2000 and 2004, Reid had just three such seasons in his final eight years there. That span ended with seasons of 8-8 and 4-12, and including his time in Kansas City, Reid has had one playoff win since 2008.

If Reid is underappreciated, by Philadelphia fans and others, it is probably because of his relative lack of postseason success, including four losses in conference championship games and one in the Super Bowl. Cowherd compared the coach favorably to the likes of Mike Holmgren, Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin, but they all won Super Bowls, the latter two twice each. Gibbs won three titles.

Rings don't define coaches. At least to me. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 3, 2017

In addition, some NFL fans have long found fault with Reid’s in-game decision-making, particularly his clock management. In any event, plenty of Philly fans were predictably irate at Cowherd’s comments Tuesday, and pair of notable former athletes from that city joined the backlash, as did the Phillies.

Come on my friend, I must disagree on every point here, there's a reason he had to go and thats not an indictment on his coaching ability! — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) October 3, 2017

Has he ever spent anytime in Philly? Or does he just sit in a studio and think of things to say to stir people up? — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) October 3, 2017

